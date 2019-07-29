ANGLETON
JULY 27
12:59 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
1:03 a.m., 100 block of South Rock Island Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:07 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:42 a.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:57 a.m., 1300 block of Clover Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:06 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, noise complaint.
10:11 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, criminal activity.
10:44 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
1:21 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, noise complaint.
3:10 p.m., Chevy Chase Street and North Downing Street, disturbance.
5:18 p.m., FM 523 and East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 27
2:05 p.m., Wilson Street and Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
3:24 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
4:06 p.m., Plantation Drive and Highway 288, accident.
4:20 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:52 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
8:07 p.m., Shanks Road and Mifflin Street, suspicious person.
8:09 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
9:43 p.m., 100 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:59 p.m., Plantation Drive and Highway 288, suspicious circumstance.
JULY 28
12:54 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:49 a.m., 200 block of Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
4:11 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstance.
4:16 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:05 a.m., 2800 block of Fairway Drive, fire.
12:11 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
12:24 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
2:28 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 27
5:17 p.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
5:28 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
6:07 p.m., 900 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
7:03 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
7:04 p.m., 60 block of Oleander Court, suspicious activity.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9 p.m., 100 block of HIghway 332 West, suspicious activity.
10:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
10:47 p.m., 1200 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
JULY 28
1:16 a.m., 1200 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
1:32 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:11 a.m., 50 block of North Shamrock Court, suspicious activity.
2:28 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
2:43 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:49 a.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, suspicious person.
3:36 a.m., 200 block of Pine Street, suspicious activity.
3:57 a.m., 100 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious person.
9:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 27
1:34 p.m., Highway 35 and Highway 35-B, reckless driving.
2:39 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
3:27 p.m., Highway 35 and CR 300, fire.
10:36 p.m., 3300 block of CR 571, fire.
JULY 28
12:01 a.m., 300 block of North Columbia Street, suspicious person.
