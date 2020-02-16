ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 14
7:20 a.m., CR 220/Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
10:18 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, burglary.
1:14 p.m., 1000 block of Molina Drive, minor accident.
2:51 p.m., first block of Performance Drive, major accident.
4:33 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, minor accident.
5:32 p.m., 400 block of North Erskine Street, narcotics.
5:53 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 14
11:36 a.m., 100 block of Jamestown Street, fraud.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal trespassing.
4:03 p.m., 500 block of Smith Street, threats.
4:57 p.m., Highway 332 before Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:04 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:16 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:42 p.m., Dixie Drive/Pine Street, reckless driving.
FEBRUARY 15
12:14 a.m., Dent Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:29 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
12:40 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
2:12 a.m., 500 block of Cobb Street, assault.
3:48 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, theft.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 14
12:25 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, public intoxication.
8:53 a.m., 1200 block of North Avenue R, criminal mischief.
11:34 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
4:47 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 14
8:45 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
9:57 a.m., 100 block of Cacao Street, disorderly conduct.
10:15 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
11:00 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
11:18 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
1:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332 East, minor accident.
12:11 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
4:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
5:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
5:11 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East/Elm Street, major accident.
5:44 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, minor accident.
7:19 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, minor accident.
7:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
10:27 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:29 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, suspicious activity.
11:42 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disorderly conduct with weapons.
FEBRUARY 15
12:38 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
1:32 a.m., 100 block of North Cedar Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 14
11:23 a.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
4:25 p.m., Highway 36, accident.
8:38 p.m., 400 block of Greenfield, suspicious vehicle.
