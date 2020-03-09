ANGLETON
MARCH 7
12:30 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:32 a.m., Highway 35/Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:51 a.m., Highway 288/CR 523, reckless driver.
3:42 a.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:05 a.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, fire.
12:37 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, family disturbance.
12:42 p.m., 200 block of West Miller Street, criminal mischief.
3:02 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
3:45 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
4:18 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:18 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
10:55 p.m., 900 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:13 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, shots fired.
11:31 p.m., Buchta Road/Mulberry Street, driving while intoxicated.
CLUTE
MARCH 7
1:43 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, public intoxication.
2:53 a.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
3:30 a.m., 200 block of Washington Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
6:36 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
7:50 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:23 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, threats.
8:40 p.m., 100 block of Washington Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
9:17 p.m., 500 block of Montgomery Street, suspicious circumstance.
MARCH 8
1:56 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:15 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MARCH 7
9:42 a.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:53 a.m., 300 block of South Gulf Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 7
1:23 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:35 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
2:54 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
3:51 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
3:36 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
6:54 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:54 a.m., 500 block of Lotus Street, disorderly conduct.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street, fire.
12:07 p.m., 100 block of Driftwood Drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:34 p.m., 200 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
2:24 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
4:26 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
5:02 p.m., Forest Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:13 p.m., Old Angleton Road/FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:46 p.m., First block of Parking Way, suspicious person.
11:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 7
11:01 a.m., 400 block of Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:50 p.m., 500 block of Gray Street, suspicious person.
10:34 p.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
MARCH 8
3:01 a.m., 200 block of South 12th Street, suspicious activity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.