CLUTE
APRIL 9
7:21 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
9:41 a.m., 200 block of Barbara Drive, criminal mischief.
11:15 a.m., 100 block of South Dixie Drive, disturbance.
3:09 p.m., 800 block of Elm Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:16 p.m., Murrell Street, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 10
2:54 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
APRIL 9
11:10 a.m., 600 block of South Avenue F, theft.
8:08 p.m., 700 block of West Eighth Street, fraud.
11:14 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue B, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 9
10:57 a.m., 300 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
11:16 a.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, accident.
12:06 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:37 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
2:28 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
4:10 p.m., 800 block of Medical Drive/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
7:37 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:06 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street, accident.
10:07 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:24 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, accident.
APRIL 10
12:34 a.m., 200 block of Redwood Street, suspicious activity.
12:59 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
1:22 a.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:03 a.m., 100 block of Ligustrum Street/Nasturtium Street, suspicious person.
