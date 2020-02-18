CLUTE
FEBRUARY 16
12:42 p.m., Highland Park/Maple, noise.
1:32 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:58 p.m., 300 block of Aycock Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:34 p.m., 1000 block of North Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
6:42 p.m., Johnson Cook Road/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
7:10 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
8:16 p.m., 100 block of Emerald Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:30 p.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 17
3:25 a.m., 100 block of East Marion Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 16
7:22 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
7:24 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:24 a.m., 100 block of West Way, accident.
10:51 a.m., 100 block of This Way, accident.
11:03 a.m., 300 block of Dogwood Street, disorderly conduct.
1:29 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332/South Oak Drive, reckless driver.
5:46 p.m., 100 block of Ash Lane, disorderly conduct.
5:57 p.m., 100 block of This Way, forgery.
6:21 p.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, reckless driver.
6:24 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, disorderly conduct.
6:44 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, theft investigation.
7:05 p.m., first block of Rosewood Street/Timbercreek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:18 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, theft investigation.
8:43 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of Sugar Cane Trace, suspicious activity.
9:19 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:54 p.m., 300 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:51 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:03 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious activity.
11:38 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 17
1:42 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:08 a.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
2:30 a.m., 500 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
2:46 a.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 16
12:11 a.m., 1400 block of South Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
1:46 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:30 a.m., Highway 36/FM 522, accident.
2:56 p.m., Highway 35, reckless driver.
5:25 p.m., 1400 block of CR 718, suspicious circumstance.
9:50 p.m., 400 block of Greenfield, harassment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.