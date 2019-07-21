ANGLETON
JULY 19
10:33 a.m., 900 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:12 a.m., 800 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:02 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
5:25 p.m., 600 block of Manor Drive, burglary.
5:27 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:47 p.m., 1300 block of Heather Lane, theft.
7:57 p.m., 300 block of East Locust Street, burglary.
CLUTE
JULY 19
10:28 a.m., 1300 block of Old Angleton Road, burglary.
1:31 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, reckless driving.
1:50 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
2:25 p.m., 600 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstances.
4:04 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
6:53 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, suspicious person
8:02 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances
JULY 20
9:18 a.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JULY 19
2:28 a.m., Yellowstone Street/Jones Road, reckless driver.
10:33 a.m., 600 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 19
5:32 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
5:59 p.m., 1200 block of FM 2004, major accident.
6:40 p.m., 300 block of FM 2004/North Yaupon Street, minor accident.
7:05 p.m., 400 block of Cypress Street/East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
7:22 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:52 p.m., 1900 block of FM 2004/North Brazosport Boulevard, major accident.
8:20 p.m., 100 block of Glenwood Street, suspicious activity.
9:50 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
10:46 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
JULY 20
12:20 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:20 a.m., 300 block of Acacia Street, disorderly conduct.
12:35 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
12:44 a.m., 100 block of Elm Court, suspicious person.
12:45 a.m., Oak Drive, theft.
2:55 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
3:02 a.m., 700 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 19
6:56 a.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, suspicious activity.
4:01 p.m., 17th Street and East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
9:49 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, noise complaint.
