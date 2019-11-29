ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 27
2:22 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious person.
8:19 a.m., North Valderas Street and Swift Street, reckless driving.
9:21 a.m., FM 523 and East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
11:04 a.m., 400 block of South Velasco Street, minor accident.
3:52 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:29 p.m., 400 block of East Kiber Street, disturbance.
8 p.m., 800 block of North Rock Island Street, noise complaint.
11:49 p.m., 2200 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:57 p.m., Holly Street and South Walker Street, noise complaint.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 27
11:45 a.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:53 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288-B, assault.
2:32 p.m., Highway 332 Eastbound, accident.
2:41 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
3:08 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288-B, theft.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
5 p.m., College Drive, reckless driving.
6:43 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstances.
8:41 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, noise complaint.
10:14 p.m., 1100 block of East Kyle Road, narcotics.
10:36 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
NOVEMBER 28
12:21 a.m., 1600 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
12:54 a.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, noise complaint.
7:12 a.m., 700 block of St. Anne Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:58 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 a.m., 300 block of Long Street, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 27
7:36 a.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, suspicious activity.
8:07 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9:09 a.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:18 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
9:13 a.m., 100 block of Sugar Cane Trace, criminal mischief.
9:57 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
9:54 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:40 a.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
1:20 p.m., 300 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
1:28 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, fire.
2:01 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
2:42 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288 and Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
3:07 p.m., 300 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
3:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, noise complaint.
4:20 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of Spruce Street, suspicious person.
10:48 p.m., 100 block of Pansy Path, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 28
1:02 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, noise complaint.
