ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 22
12:25 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
2:12 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
5:36 a.m., 300 block of Evans Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:20 a.m., 1200 block of Chevy Chase Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:43 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:13 p.m., 2300 block of South Front Street, verbal disturbance.
4:36 p.m., West Wilkins Street/Perry Street, verbal disturbance.
8:56 p.m., 900 block of Ridgecrest Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 22
12:45 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
2:07 p.m., 900 block of North Highway 288-B, forgery.
7:56 p.m., 600 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
7:59 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, threats.
8:20 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
9:03 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 23
12:41 a.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
9:46 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, criminal trespassing.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 22
3:59 a.m., Navigation/West Broad Street, minor accident.
12:18 p.m., 1300 block of West 6th Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:57 p.m., North Avenue B/Perry Street, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 22
5:35 a.m., first block of Ash Court, disorderly conduct.
12:45 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
1:01 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity.
2:46 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
3:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
8:56 p.m., 500 block of That Way, reckless driver.
9:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:13 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:44 p.m., FM 2004/North-wood Drive, reckless driver.
FEBRUARY 23
1:13 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
4:06 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 22
2:31 p.m., 8700 block of FM 524, fire.
6:21 p.m., 500 block of East Bernard Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:57 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:11 p.m., 300 block of South Columbia, reckless driver.
