ANGLETON
JULY 28
12:58 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, theft.
2:16 a.m., 400 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:03 a.m., Highway 288 and Highway 35, major accident.
11:38 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
1:58 p.m., 700 block of Lorraine Street, theft.
3:52 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, fire.
6:42 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, minor accident.
JULY 29
5:10 a.m., Buchta Road and Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:10 a.m., Highway 288 and Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 26
12:35 a.m., 1600 block of Frontier Trail, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 a.m., 3600 block of Darby Court, suspicious circumstance.
4:50 a.m., FM 2004 and FM 2917, major accident.
6:55 a.m., 1200 block of Avenue H, criminal mischief.
8:20 a.m., CR 288 and CR 454, assault.
10:29 a.m., 100 block of Skimmer Court, fire.
11:01 a.m., 10100 block of Broadway Street, theft.
12:56 p.m., 200 block of Fawn Trail, criminal mischief.
1:15 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, identity theft.
1:58 p.m., 3700 block of Quiet Falls Drive, harassment.
2:16 p.m., CR 129 and Highway 35, fire.
3:04 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
4:17 p.m., 4700 block of CR 747A, theft.
5:04 p.m., 5000 block of Aurora Drive, fraud.
5:34 p.m., 1050 block of Broadway Street, burglary of a vehicle.
6:52 p.m., CR 94 and Silverlake Village Drive, minor accident.
7:28 p.m., 700 block of North Brooks Street, aggravated assault.
8:36 p.m., CR 288 and CR 687, aggravated assault.
9:54 p.m., 4000 block of CR 56, threat.
JULY 27
12:47 a.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, fire.
3:01 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, aggravated assault.
6:39 a.m., FM 521 and CR 54, aggravated assault.
10:19 a.m., 10600 block of Leslie Lane, criminal mischief.
12:09 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, minor accident.
2:05 p.m., 9600 block of Sandy Lane, criminal mischief.
2:56 p.m., 4400 block of CR 138A, fire.
3:37 p.m., 1900 block of FM 524, fraud.
5:54 p.m., 10500 block of Braodway Street, theft.
6:49 p.m., 6300 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
8:35 p.m., CR 67 and CR 64, aggravated assault.
9:05 p.m., 7900 block of CR 3, theft.
10:15 p.m., 1400 block of South Gordon Street, aggravated assault.
JULY 28
1:50 a.m., 4800 block of CR 85, aggravated assault.
3:42 a.m., 16200 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle
7:48 a.m., 100 block of Admiral Lane, fire.
11:02 a.m., 2800 block of Fairway Road, fire.
12:34 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, theft.
4:07 p.m., 18800 block of Wells, criminal mischief.
5:38 p.m., 13700 block of Patricia Lane, theft.
6:20 p.m., 23400 block of Highway 35, theft.
9:01 p.m., 300 block of CR 717, aggravated assault.
10:29 p.m., 10900 block of Leedy Road, harassment.
CLUTE
JULY 28
12:54 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:49 a.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
7:24 a.m., 700 block of South Main Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11:05 a.m., 2800 block of Fairway Drive, fire.
12:24 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
2:28 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:11 p.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, criminal trespassing.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JULY 28
12:50 p.m., 400 block of West First Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:43 p.m., 1800 block of West 11th Street, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 28
9:08 a.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, disorderly conduct.
12:20 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:34 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, minor accident.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288 and FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:34 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:53 p.m., 200 block of Jonquil Street, suspicious activity.
JULY 29
12:49 a.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:22 a.m., 100 block of Cypress Street, suspicious activity.
4:41 a.m., 100 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 28
1:37 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
4:07 p.m., Highway 35, reckless driver.
JULY 29
1:16 a.m., 300 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
