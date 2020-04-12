ANGLETON
APRIL 9
12:26 a.m., 700 block of East Orange Street, trespassing.
1:23 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
12:27 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
1:02 p.m., South Loop 274/South Velasco Street, minor accident.
1:37 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288-B, major accident.
3:23 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
5:25 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, minor accident.
5:33 p.m., South 288 Freeway/Highway 35 ramp south, minor accident.
11:15 p.m., South Velasco Street/Dwyer Street, reckless driving.
11:30 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, verbal disturbance.
11:51 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 10
12:17 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:04 p.m., first block of Fox Lane, suspicious circumstance.
2:47 p.m., 800 block of Plantation Drive, burglary.
3:55 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
4:23 p.m., 600 block of Kadera Road, trespassing.
6:39 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:45 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
7:47 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:45 p.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, suspicious person.
8:54 p.m., 1500 block of Gifford Road, reckless driving.
9:23 p.m., 200 block of North Parrish Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:53 p.m., 100 block of La Laja Drive, reckless driving.
11:17 p.m., 2600 block of Shanks Road, suspicious person.
CLUTE
APRIL 10
4:10 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
4:32 p.m., Bernard Street, suspicious person.
4:36 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
6:06 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, narcotics.
6:31 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
8:41 p.m., Highway 332 East/Surfside, reckless driving.
11:06 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
APRIL 11
12:53 a.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
1:04 a.m., 100 South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:38 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Boulevard, suspicious person.
3:09 a.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
12:06 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
APRIL 10
4:43 a.m., 1400 block of West Fifth Street, criminal trespassing.
11:19 a.m., Highway 36/Old Highway 36, public intoxication.
8:44 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 10
5:08 a.m., 100 block of Mango Street, suspicious person.
9:30 a.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
9:56 a.m., 500 block of Winding Way, suspicious person.
10:41 a.m., 100 block of Ash Lane, disorderly conduct.
10:50 a.m., 200 block of That Way, suspicious person.
12:52 p.m., 400 block of Daffodil Street, suspicious activity.
1:48 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
3:08 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
4:12 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:42 p.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:17 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:12 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.
11:22 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
11:37 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, suspicious activity.
APRIL 10
12:42 a.m., first block of Avocado Court, suspicious activity.
12:51 a.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
12:56 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:30 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
1:10 a.m., 100 block of Talisman Street/Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
2:02 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
3:08 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
3:44 a.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, disorderly conduct.
3:47 a.m., 300 block of Forest Oaks Lane/North Blunck Road, suspicious activity.
3:48 a.m., 100 block of Mulberry Street, disorderly conduct.
