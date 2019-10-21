ANGLETON
OCTOBER 19
12:58 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:30 a.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:50 a.m., 100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:48 a.m., First block of Rose Court, suspicious circumstance.
10:28 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, criminal mischief.
11:10 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, disturbance.
1:40 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
4:46 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, reckless driver.
7:08 p.m., 900 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:20 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:01 p.m., 300 block of North Erskine Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 19
12:54 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, accident.
3:17 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
5:40 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
7:00 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
11:23 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, driving while intoxicated.
OCTOBER 20
5:51 a.m., 300 block of East Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
8:52 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal mischief.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 19
1:30 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue C, theft.
11:33 p.m., 1500 block of North Avenue O, physical disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 19
5:20 a.m., 600 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
5:57 a.m., Highway 332/Lake Road, minor accident.
6:47 a.m., 200 block of Petunia Street, suspicious person.
10:47 a.m., 200 block of Banyan Drive, minor accident.
11:54 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:29 p.m., 90 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
1:51 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, minor accident.
5:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:10 p.m., 100 block of Poinsettia Street, disorderly conduct.
8:37 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:34 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 20
12:48 a.m., 700 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
1:06 a.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:48 a.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:49 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
4:15 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 19
11:24 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious person.
