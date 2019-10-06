ANGLETON
OCTOBER 4
2:57 p.m., 800 block of Noreda Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:47 p.m., Wagon Lane Loop, suspicious vehicle.
4:18 p.m., North Downing Street/Cannan Drive, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, major accident.
6:31 p.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, theft.
7:49 p.m., 1900 block of FM 220, suspicious circumstances.
7:56 p.m., 1200 block of Fairground Lane, minor accident.
8:32 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
8:52 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Henderson Road, reckless driving.
9:29 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, minor accident.
10:22 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:12 p.m., West Wilkins Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 4
1:00 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:04 p.m., 900 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
4:39 p.m., 1300 block of South Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
5:43 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:32 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
7:48 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, accident.
7:55 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
11:35 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:47 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
OCTOBER 5
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
2:07 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, noise complaint.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 4
1:29 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
2:36 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue A, fraud.
5:09 p.m., 1400 block of north Avenue S, fraud.
5:17 p.m., 400 block of South Avenue C, criminal mischief.
8:21 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, disturbance.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 4
3:26 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive South/Medical Drive, disorderly conduct
4:03 p.m., 200 block of Oleander Street, disorderly conduct.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
6:08 p.m., 300 block of Willow Drive, suspicious person.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
7:22 p.m., 100 block of West Way, suspicious person.
7:37 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive South, disorderly conduct.
8:06 p.m., 300 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Winding Way, suspicious activity.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, burglary.
10:04 p.m., Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 5
12:37 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious person.
12:50 a.m., Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
12:53 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East/West Plantation Drive, major accident.
