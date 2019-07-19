ANGLETON
JULY 17
8:10 a.m., 700 block of Munson place, burglary of habitation.
9:19 a.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:30 a.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, assault.
4:51 p.m., 400 block of Igloo Lane, harassment.
5:41 p.m., 800 block of North Arcola Street, verbal disturbance.
9:32 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
11:32 p.m., 1400 block of South Velasco Street, shots fired.
JULY 18
2:07 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
3:00 a.m., 1500 block of Shanks Road, major accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 17
1:35 a.m., 200 block of Riverside Drive, aggravated assault.
3:04 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious person.
5:19 a.m., 5200 block of FM 1459, major accident.
6:41 a.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, burglary of a vehicle.
8:59 a.m., 3500 block of Brookstone Street, suspicious person.
9:22 a.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, burglary of a building.
11:05 a.m., 2200 block of Golden Topaz Drive, disturbance.
12:03 p.m., 100 block of CR 605B, aggravated assault.
1:02 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
1:32 p.m., 3500 block of Pickering Lane, fire.
2:15 p.m., 1200 block of Sunset Trail, identity theft.
2:26 p.m., 2300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
2:42 p.m., 2300 block of Red Slate Drive, aggravated assault.
4:11 p.m., 2800 block of Surrey Circle, fraud.
5:12 p.m., 400 block of Igloo Lane, harassment.
5:25 p.m., FM 2611 and CR 311, fire.
6:11 p.m., 2100 block of Rolling Hills Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:36 p.m., 2900 block of CR 244, theft.
8:31 p.m., 300 block of Bayou Drive, theft.
8:47 p.m., First block of Bayou Road, aggravated assault.
10:12 p.m., 2500 block of Oyster Creek Bend, aggravated assault.
CLUTE
JULY 17
6:06 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
10:35 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
JULY 18
12:37 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
1:40 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, aggravated assault.
1:47 a.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 17
8:52 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, minor accident.
12:43 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:16 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, major accident.
4:49 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, fire.
5:18 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
6:58 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
8:57 p.m., 100 block of Dahlia Street, suspicious activity.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
10:45 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
JULY 18
12:10 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
