ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 18
10:28 a.m., 2200 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
10:35 a.m., Ketchum Drive/South Front Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:15 a.m., first block of Campus Drive, fire.
2:03 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, fire.
5:36 p.m., West Cemetery Road/South Velasco Street, reckless driving.
6:42 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
9:58 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, non-family disturbance.
SEPTEMBER 19
12:43 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:14 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious subject.
2:25 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
2:53 a.m., 100 block of Dallas Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:20 a.m., 100 block of Sebesta Road, suspicious vehicle.
7:58 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
8:05 a.m., 1200 block of Caldwell Road, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 18
12:28 a.m., 300 block of Travis Street, aggravated assault.
3:46 a.m., 13100 block of Hollow Garden Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:16 a.m., 2600 block of CR 244, disturbance.
4:36 a.m., 5400 block of CR 538-B, suspicious circumstance.
6:02 a.m., Highway 6/CR 146, minor accident.
6:36 a.m., 20800 block of CR 171, assault.
6:57 a.m., CR 30/FM 521, minor accident.
7:28 a.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
7:53 a.m., 8500 block of CR 128, minor accident.
8:04 a.m., 5800 block of Brookside Road, aggravated assault.
8:08 a.m., 5200 block of Rainy Garden Court, theft.
8:14 a.m., CR 57, minor accident.
8:45 a.m., Highway 288/CR 290, aggravated assault.
8:59 a.m., CR 90/Magnolia Parkway, minor accident.
10:01 a.m., FM 523/CR 227, suspicious circumstance.
10:43 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
11:03 a.m., 6600 block of Amie Lane, fraud.
11:04 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
11:33 a.m., first Block of Campus Drive, aggravated assault.
11:46 a.m., 19300 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
11:55 a.m., 20800 block of CR 171, assault.
1:03 p.m., 3000 block of Rothbury Drive, fraud.
1:07 p.m., 6700 block of Windhaven Road, disturbance.
2:01 p.m., 200 block of Rabbit Trail, criminal mischief.
2:08 p.m., 9900 block of Hubble Drive, harassment.
2:23 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
2:35 p.m., 200 block of Kyle Bend Lane, theft.
2:49 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, harassment.
3:25 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 9200 block of CR 128, criminal mischief.
3:58 p.m., Highway 36/West FM 1462, reckless driving.
4:07 p.m., 300 block of Harlem Street, harassment.
4:16 p.m., Penguin Lane/Polar Avenue, criminal mischief.
4:49 p.m., 200 block of South Walker Street, weapons possession.
5:34 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., 14000 block of Highway 288-B, disturbance.
6:16 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, reckless driving.
6:40 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Alamo Street, disturbance.
7:12 p.m., 4600 block of El Lago Drive, trespassing.
7:36 p.m., 3200 block of McGreal Lane, disturbance.
8:26 p.m., CR 159/CR 166, suspicious person.
8:29 p.m., 4600 block of FM 2403 suspicious vehicle.
8:30 p.m., 200 block of Sea Oats, suspicious circumstance.
8:50 p.m., 2300 block of Ridgewood Manor Court, prowler.
9:24 p.m., 1700 block of CR 149, suspicious vehicle.
9:41 p.m., 7600 block of Waterlilly Lane, disturbance.
10:18 p.m., 100 block of Deaton Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 18
12:13 p.m., 200 North Highway 288-B, forgery.
2:48 p.m., 500 block of East Main Street, reckless driving.
3:36 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault-family violence.
3:52 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
8:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
SEPTEMBER 19
12:50 a.m., 1000 block of East Kyle Road, criminal mischief.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 18
12:34 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue D/Perry Street, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 18
5:57 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
6:08 a.m., first block of Cayenne, suspicious activity.
10:55 a.m., first block of Post Oak Court, threats.
11:35 a.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, minor accident.
11:36 a.m., 100 block of West Way, suspicious person.
12:18 p.m., 100 block of Banyan Drive, threats.
12:25 p.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
12:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
1:20 p.m., 300 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
2:25 p.m., 1500 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
2:39 p.m., 1300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, disorderly conduct.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Drive, counterfeit forgery.
3:55 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
5:01 p.m., 50 block of Dove Tree Court, suspicious person.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
5:24 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
5:42 p.m., 4500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:15 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
9:51 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
10:01 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:13 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:27 p.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:51 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
SEPTEMBER 19
12:47 a.m., 1300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 18
12:25 a.m., 300 block of Travis Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:01 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
12:02 p.m., 1000 block of Sinclair Street, suspicious activity.
4:00 p.m., 1000 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
6:52 p.m., 1000 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious activity.
7:11 p.m., Loggins Drive/Meadow Lane, verbal disturbance.
10:56 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street, physical disturbance.
SEPTEMBER 19
3:03 a.m., 1100 block of South Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
1:13 p.m., 4300 block of CR 571, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.