ANGLETON
JULY 25
10:29 a.m., 1200 block of Chevy Chase Street, criminal mischief.
12:13 p.m., 300 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:42 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, theft.
3:30 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
8:38 p.m., South Velasco Street and West Phillips Street, reckless driver.
11:20 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 26
12:36 a.m., 100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
8:56 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 25
1:14 a.m., 2600 block of FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
3:16 a.m., 2500 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, aggravated assault.
7:03 a.m., CR 56 and CR 48, aggravated assault.
8:08 a.m., 9400 block of Sapphire Creek Lane, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 a.m., 4100 block of Yucca Court, burglary of a vehicle.
10:59 a.m., 2900 block of Wolfberry Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:23 a.m., 3000 block of Wolfberry Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
12:44 p.m., 21100 block of Highway 36, theft.
1:28 p.m., Braodway Street and Wooten Road, minor accident.
2:33 p.m., CR 58 and Croix Parkway, major accident.
4:16 p.m., Highway 35 and Turning Bayou Trail, suspicious vehicle.
4:55 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, assault.
5:04 p.m., 100 block of Driftwod Road, threat.
5:16 p.m., 5300 block of CR 334, major accident.
5:42 p.m., 400 block of Branding Iron Circle, burglary of a vehicle.
6:26 p.m., CR 94 and Crossroads Plaza Drive, minor accident.
7:00 p.m., Highway 288 and Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
7:56 p.m., 16300 block of FM 2004, hit and run.
8:25 p.m., 1200 block of CR 5, threat.
9:07 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:29 p.m., FM 521 and FM 1462, major accident.
10:21 p.m., 3100 block of CR 179, threat.
CLUTE
JULY 25
11:34 a.m., Highway 288-B and Plantation Drive, accident.
1:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288-B, theft.
4:03 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
5:32 p.m., Highway 332 and Lazy Lane, accident.
7:55 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, disturbance.
11:30 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
JULY 26
3:02 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JULY 25
1:16 p.m., 1600 block of West Eighth Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 25
5:01 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, threat.
9:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:13 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
JULY 26
1:07 a.m., 100 block of Mango Street, suspicious person.
4:05 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street and Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
