CLUTE
NOVEMBER 10
11:10 a.m., 200 block of East Bernard Street, disturbance.
11:24 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
12:23 p.m., 200 block of Kyle Road, disturbance.
1:56 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
2:20 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
3:55 p.m., Jaco Street/Brockman Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:08 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, accident.
8:15 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:35 p.m., 100 block of Canvas Back Drive, disturbance.
NOVEMBER 11
12:20 a.m., Main Street/Highway 332, reckless driving.
2:22 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
7:59 a.m., 700 block of Sough Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 10
4:58 a.m., FM 1495/Quintana Street, minor accident.
4:58 a.m., FM 1495/Quintana Street, driving while intoxicated.
6:40 a.m., 1900 block of West Fourth Street, suspicious subject.
8:31 a.m., 600 block of North Avenue C, hit and run.
10:30 a.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 10
11:05 a.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, disorderly conduct.
11:30 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
1:50 p.m., 400 Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:45 p.m., 1000 block of South Dixie Drive/West Highway 332, reckless driver.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of Crepe Myrtle Street, suspicious activity.
5:36 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:04 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
6:10 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
6:33 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Circle Way, reckless driver.
7:02 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:24 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
7:43 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:37 p.m., 4500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious activity.
NOVEMBER 11
12:23 a.m., 900 block of East highway 332/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driver.
2:08 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 10
8:17 a.m., 800 block of Westview Street, verbal disturbance.
9:02 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, criminal trespassing.
11:13 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, verbal disturbance.
