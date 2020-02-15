ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 13
10:04 a.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, theft.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, burglary of a habitat.
2:52 p.m., 600 block of North Anderson Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:58 p.m., 800 block of Rosewood Lane, noise.
6:04 p.m., North Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
7:23 p.m., 800 block of North Loop 274, suspicious vehicle.
7:53 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, burglary of a habitat.
8:10 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:24 p.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, criminal mischief.
8:37 p.m., 100 block of Indian Street, harassment.
8:39 p.m., 100 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
9:49 p.m., North Velasco Street/FM 523, accident.
11:16 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 14
7:20 a.m., CR 220/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 13
9:04 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:35 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of East Dent Street, criminal mischief.
3:38 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
4:49 p.m., Kyle Road/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
5:54 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, trespassing.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, harassment.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
7:38 p.m., 100 block of Barbara Drive, firearm discharge.
FEBRUARY 14
12:25 a.m., 200 block of Johnson Cook Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:26 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 13
11:31 a.m., 1400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 13
5:38 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:05 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, theft investigation.
9:52 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
9:55 a.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
10:04 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
11:45 a.m., 50 block of Bluebell Court, forgery.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, theft investigation.
1:29 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, accident.
2:50 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, criminal mischief.
3:50 p.m., 200 block of Azalea Street/Circle Way, accident.
5:08 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:01 p.m., 200 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
6:04 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:50 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
8:15 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:16 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
FEBRUARY 14
12:43 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
12:45 a.m., 50 block of Willow Court, suspicious activity.
12:56 a.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
1:31 a.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious activity.
2:12 a.m., 200 block of Wedgewood Street, suspicious activity.
2:32 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:45 a.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 13
5:02 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
6:04 a.m., Highway 35/CR 477, accident.
12:20 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
9:59 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEBRUARY 11
9:07 p.m., 2800 block of Smith Ranch Road, burglary of a vehicle.
9:15 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, burglary of a vehicle.
9:29 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, noise.
11:36 p.m., 24100 block of CR 332, suspicious circumstance.
11:57 p.m., 500 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 12
4:10 a.m., 200 block of Turning Bayous Trail, suspicious circumstance.
4:31 a.m., 5100 block of CR 393-C, suspicious object.
5:28 a.m., 500 block of CR 609, accident.
5:51 a.m., 1800 block of FM 655, accident.
6:07 a.m., 4600 block of CR 334, suspicious circumstance.
7:04 a.m., 4100 block of CR 347, suspicious object.
7:44 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, missing person.
8:24 a.m., CR 129/Highway 35, reckless driver.
8:36 a.m., 10300 block of Ritter Run Drive, criminal mischief.
9:04 a.m., 2600 block of CR 284, suspicious circumstance.
9:32 a.m., FM 523/CR 213, reckless driver.
10:34 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
11:17 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, theft.
11:58 a.m., 3900 block of FM 2403, disturbance.
12:21 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, weapons possession.
1:32 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
1:35 p.m., 300 block of CR 323, suspicious vehicle.
1:47 p.m., 800 block of Hamilton Street, weapons possession.
1:50 p.m., 100 block of South 13th Street, weapons possession.
2:02 p.m., 3700 block of Tumbling Falls Drive, disturbance.
2:14 p.m., FM 217/Lakeview, accident.
3:09 p.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:25 p.m., CR 351/FM 517, accident.
3:31 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
4:24 p.m., Magnolia Bend Drive/CR 67, suspicious person.
4:48 p.m., CR 710/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
5:13 p.m., CR 210/FM 523, accident.
5:58 p.m., 6500 block of CR 803, disturbance.
7:02 p.m., CR 58/CR 48, road rage.
7:07 p.m., 9900 block of Clear Diamond Drive, noise.
7:11 p.m., 3600 block of Park Street, threats.
7:11 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, accident.
7:18 p.m., Highway 288-B/CR 220, suspicious person.
7:40 p.m., 9900 black of Clear Diamond Drive, noise.
8:18 p.m., CR 44/Thomas Drive, accident.
9:47 p.m., 3000 block of CR 101, suspicious vehicle.
9:52 p.m., 9100 block Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:15 p.m., CR 281/Highway 35, reckless driver.
