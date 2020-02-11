ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 9
12:12 a.m., Artic Street/Shanks Road, accident.
12:19 a.m., 100 block of East Orange Street, suspicious person.
12:43 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:09 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:39 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, disturbance.
2:08 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:48 a.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:22 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
8:52 a.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious person.
9:28 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:37 a.m., CR 45/CR 48, accident.
10:10 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:48 a.m., first block of Performance Drive, accident.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
1:55 p.m., 200 block of Austin Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:05 p.m., East Mulberry Street/North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
3:42 p.m., Woodway Street/North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:20 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
5:16 p.m., 600 block of Hurst Place, noise.
6:14 p.m., 1100 block of Morningside Street, criminal mischief.
9:24 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, fire.
FEBRUARY 10
12:22 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:26 a.m., 200 block of East Kiber Street, driving while intoxicated.
5:33 a.m., North Highway 288/GM 523, accident.
6:49 a.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
7:44 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
8:02 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 9
12:24 p.m., 100 block of Washington Avenue, theft.
6:28 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
8:09 p.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
9:18 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
11:54 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 10
12:58 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
3:39 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:25 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
8:13 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, disturbance,
9:06 a.m., 200 block of Cannon Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 9
12:43 a.m., Yellowstone Street/Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
12:50 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, disturbance.
3:08 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
12:42 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject.
1:42 p.m., 600 block of North Avenue D, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 9
7:53 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:38 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:03 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:16 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Lake Road, accident.
3:50 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, forgery.
3:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
5:57 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
6:18 p.m., 100 block of Otter Trail, accident.
7:32 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
8:34 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
9:11 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, noise.
9:56 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:57 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
10:20 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
10:58 p.m., 300 block of Arrowhead Drive, suspicious activity.
11:17 p.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 10
12:45 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:36 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious person.
