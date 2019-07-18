ANGLETON
JULY 16
11:43 a.m., South Highway 288, criminal mischief.
12:57 p.m., 1600 block of Alena Road, suspicious noise.
1:50 p.m., South Velasco Street and East Mulberry Street, major accident.
1:53 p.m., Knight Street and East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
1:54 p.m., South Velasco and East Mulberry Street, major accident.
3:44 p.m., First block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious person.
4:04 p.m., 800 block of Noreda Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:30 p.m., 100 block of Houston Street, threats.
6:14 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
7:00 p.m., South Velasco Street and West Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:10 p.m., 600 Northridge Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 17
1:44 a.m., South Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
1:45 a.m., South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:15 a.m., 500 block of Munson Court, suspicious vehicle.
8:10 a.m., 700 block of Munson Place, house burglary.
8:16 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’s OFFICE
JULY 16
12:12 a.m., 700 block of Ocean Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
12:36 a.m., 2300 block of CR 315, disturbance.
12:37 a.m., 12700 block of Rio Bravo Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 a.m., 4900 block of CR 937B, disturbance.
6:59 a.m., 20700 block of SH 36, suspicious vehicle.
7:51 a.m., Brookside Road and Mykawa Road, minor accident.
7:56 a.m., 5800 block of CR 168, criminal mischief.
8:19 a.m., FM 521 and East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 a.m., 2700 block of Duncan Drive, weapons possession.
8:52 a.m., 2400-1500 block of South Bypass 35, weapons possession.
8:55 a.m., 5000 block of Cardinal Lake Lane, weapons possession.
9:04 a.m., CR 145 and CR 149, suspicious person.
10:48 a.m., Highway 288 and CR 45, suspicious circumstances.
10:48 a.m., 21000 block of SH 36, disturbance.
10:52 a.m., Highway 288 and CR 45. suspicious circumstances.
11:14 a.m., 2400 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
11:30 a.m., 12400 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
11:37 a.m., 3200 block of CR 45, minor accident.
1:19 p.m., 20 block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious circumstances.
1:43 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, threats.
3:51 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 5000 block of Boreas Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:28 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, car burglary.
6:23 p.m., Smith Ranch Road and Broadway Street, minor accident.
7:28 p.m., 3800 CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
7:52 p.m., 400 block of Beach Drive, disturbance.
7:57 p.m., CR 101 and CR 94, reckless driver.
8:11 p.m., CR 101 and CR 94, reckless driver.
9:40 p.m., West Highway 332 and FM 521, minor accident.
10:08 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, fraud.
10:14 p.m., 20500 block of Autumn Forest Drive, disturbance.
10:22 p.m., FM 655 and FM 521, minor accident.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Frontier Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:21 p.m., 2500 block of CR 956, threats.
11:25 p.m., 10500 block of Cloud Rest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:26 p.m., 200 block of North Fig Street, suspicious person.
11:57 p.m., Sandcrest and Tidalwood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 16
10:35 a.m., Lazy Lane and Lakeview Drive, accident.
10:41 a.m., Highway 288-B North and Clute City Limits, trespassing.
1:38 p.m., 300 block of North Shanks Street, noise.
3:22 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
5:22 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
9:19 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:03 p.m., Kyle Road and Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
10:03 p.m., 700 block of West Kyle Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
JULY 17
3:51 a.m., Lexington Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JULY 16
5:16 p.m., 400 block of Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 16
5:03 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, burglary.
6:19 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, burglary.
8:28 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, forgery.
9:00 a.m., 400 block of Center Way, burglary.
9:27 a.m., 100 block of Blossom Street, criminal mischief.
11:20 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
12:38 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
12:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
1:38 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, reckless driver.
3:20 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Redbud Lane, suspicious person.
4:35 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, reckless driver.
4:54 p.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive/Garland Drive, minor accident.
4:59 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, burglary.
7:03 p.m., Oak Drive, theft.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Chinaberry Street, suspicious activity.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
8:22 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, fire.
8:45 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, burglary.
8:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
9:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
10:25 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332 East/Oak Drive, suspicious person.
11:21 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
JULY 17
12:27 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
12:45 a.m., East Plantation Drive/North Cedar Street, suspicious person.
1:33 a.m., 600 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
2:58 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
