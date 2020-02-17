ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 15
1:16 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
2:31 a.m., 600 block of West Orange Street, verbal disturbance.
4:52 a.m., first block of Sarita Road, suspicious person.
6:49 a.m., 1100 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:47 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
12:00 p.m., first block of Stonybrook Street, fire.
2:38 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
4:26 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
6:00 p.m., 500 block of South Downing Street, terroristic threats.
7:31 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
8:25 p.m., first block of Maxie Lane, verbal disturbance.
11:53 p.m., North Valderas Street/Cannan Drive, reckless driver.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 15
12:07 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:14 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
8:15 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, theft.
8:16 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
8:36 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, DWI.
9:42 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal trespassing.
FEBRUARY 16
1:41 a.m., first block of Lack Lane, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 15
12:24 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
4:27 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 15
9:20 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, past assault.
11:54 a.m., 500 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
12:10 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
12:47 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
1:40 p.m., Banyan Drive/North Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:47 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
9:31 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
11:07 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:22 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 16
12:14 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:16 a.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, suspicious activity.
3:46 a.m., 200 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 15
12:11 a.m., 3700 block of CR 264, accident.
2:22 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:48 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
10:58 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:22 p.m., 1500 block of North 13th Street, verbal disturbance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.