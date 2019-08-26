ANGLETON
AUGUST 24
2:46 a.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, disturbance family.
8:18 a.m., Henderson Road/Heritage Park Drive, verbal disturbance.
8:31 a.m., 300 block of East Phillips Drive, burglary.
9:14 a.m., 700 block of Hancock Street, theft.
10:24 a.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:59 a.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, verbal disturbance.
12:17 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:35 p.m., 100 block of Dallas Drive, suspicious person.
3:46 p.m., 1200 block of Chevy Chase Street, verbal disturbance.
5:25 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:32 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, indecency with child.
6:47 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:01 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious person.
8:32 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, disturbance family.
10:33 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
11:18 p.m., 2800 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
AUGUST 24
1:53 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:28 p.m., 600 block of Aiken Street, fire.
6:59 p.m., 70 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 25
4:23 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 24
1:46 a.m., 4200 block of East Highway 332, suspicious subject.
9:49 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 24
7:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
7:32 p.m., 200 block of Rock Rose Lane, suspicious person.
8:36 p.m., 500 block of Oleander Street, minor accident.
8:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
9:25 p.m., 300 block of Balsam Street, disorderly conduct.
11:58 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
AUGUST 25
12:55 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:02 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
1:28 a.m., 700 block of Highway 332 East, driving while intoxicated.
3:50 a.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 24
5:25 p.m., 1100 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
AUGUST 25
12:59 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
