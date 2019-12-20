ANGLETON
DECEMBER 18
10:22 a.m., first block of Clay Street, theft.
12:10 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
1:42 p.m., 100 block of West Phillips Road, suspicious circumstance.
5:01 p.m., 700 block of Lorraine Street, criminal mischief.
8:17 p.m., 900 block of Noreda Street, noise.
8:25 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Henderson Road, accident.
9:15 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
9:33 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, disturbance.
DECEMBER 19
12:59 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:23 a.m,. West Mulberry Street/Western Avenue, accident.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 18
12:39 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, reckless driving.
1:48 p.m., 200 block of Madison Avenue, burglary of a vehicle.
2:38 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
5:11 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
6:34 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, reckless driving.
8:49 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
DECEMBER 19
12:23 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
1:34 a.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, disturbance.
2:22 a.m., 300 block of Yorktown Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:56 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
6:40 a.m., 200 block of Hargett Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 18
3:03 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 18
11:30 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, counterfeit forgery.
12:44 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
3:52 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, accident.
5:20 p.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road, disorderly conduct.
5:20 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, accident.
5:31 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:41 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
9:25 p.m. 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
10:45 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
11:07 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, suspicious activity.
DECEMBER 19
12:49 a.m., 100 block of Palm Lane/Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
2 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, noise.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 18
6:40 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, disturbance.
6:59 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, disturbance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.