ANGLETON
JANUARY 4
12:34 a.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, burglary of a vehicle.
4:55 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:47 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
8:54 a.m., 1300 block of South Velasco Street, burglary.
9:37 a.m., 400 block of North Parrish Street, harassment.
12:08 p.m., 200 block of Gulf Street, burglary.
1:42 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
8:24 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
9:14 p.m., Highway 288/CR 44, reckless driver.
10:05 p.m., 100 block of Finch Lane, threats.
10:34 p.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, reckless driver.
CLUTE
JANUARY 4
1:37 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
5:11 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, reckless driver.
7:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:34 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
DECEMBER 5
5:07 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:34 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 4
11:55 a.m., 401 S. Brazosport Boulevard, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 4
10:08 a.m., 200 block of Oyster Bend Lane, suspicious activity.
11:27 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, threats.
12:21 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 288, minor accident.
1:27 p.m., North Yaupon Street/Huckleberry Drive, major accident.
3:17 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:54 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
5:44 p.m., 100 block of Lazy Lane, suspicious activity.
7:37 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:29 p.m., Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, major accident.
8:56 p.m., 1700 block of Oakwood Drive, fire.
10:50 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:41 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.