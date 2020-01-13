ANGLETON
JANUARY 11
1:07 a.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, fire.
3:18 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
12:29 p.m., 100 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:23 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
4:05 p.m., Cemetery Road/South Velasco Street, reckless driver.
5:47 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:03 p.m., 200 block of Farrer Street, verbal disturbance.
CLUTE
JANUARY 11
3:39 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious person.
4:42 p.m., 200 block of Maddox Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:01 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
11:19 p.m., 1200 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
11:53 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, shots fired.
JANUARY 12
1:25 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
1:42 a.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
4:06 a.m., 100 block of Brazos Street, disturbance.
2:08 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, trespassing.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 11
12:47 a.m., 700 block of North Avenue C, suspicious subject.
4:57 p.m., 1200 block of West 10th Street, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 11
7:10 a.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, suspicious activity.
8:09 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
9:42 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:11 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11:17 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, suspicious activity.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, assault.
1:24 p.m., 4700 block of Old Angleton Road, fire.
2:41 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:09 p.m., 100 block of Tamarisk Trail, minor accident.
6:43 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:29 p.m., Althea/Poppy Street, minor accident.
9:58 p.m., 600 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
JANUARY 12
12:56 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:46 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 11
5:10 a.m., 1000 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
2:20 p.m., 500 block of Tall Timber Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:59 p.m., 800 block of East Hamilton Street, theft.
