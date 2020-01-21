ANGLETON
JANUARY 19
1:04 a.m., 100 block of Corral Loop, noise.
1:41 a.m., first block of Artic Street, disturbance.
2:01 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:45 a.m., first block of Pacific Street, noise.
2:53 a.m., 200 block of Farrer Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:21 a.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, noise.
5:36 a.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, firearm discharge.
2:35 p.m., 300 block of West Kiber Street, harassment.
4:13 p.m., 600 block of Thomas J Wright Street, burglary of a habitat.
4:25 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
4:25 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Hospital Drive, reckless driver.
6:39 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:01 p.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
7:32 p.m., FM 521/East FM 1462, accident.
7:49 p.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:22 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
JANUARY 20
12:37 a.m., Robinhood Lane/North Downing Street, suspicious subject.
Noon, 100 block of North Rock Island, criminal trespassing.
1:13 p.m., 800 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious person.
1:31 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
CLUTE
JANUARY 19
4:29 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
5:27 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, accident.
5:43 p.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, threats.
6:28 p.m., 100 block of Mallard drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:22 p.m., 300 block of Shady lane, firearm discharge.
8:28 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
10:17 p.m., 700 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
JANUARY 20
6:46 a.m., 200 block of Hargett Street, fire.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 19
3:11 a.m., 1500 block of North Avenue I, accident.
8:23 p.m., 1400 block of West Ninth Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 19
5:20 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
7:08 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:10 a.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
7:17 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
10:32 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
11:34 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:56 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
1:51 p.m., 300 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
2:36 p.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
3:06 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, accident.
6:03 p.m., first block of Caladium Street, threats.
6:16 p.m., 600 block of Winding Way, fire.
6:45 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:35 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street, disorderly conduct.
11:47 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, noise.
JANUARY 20
12;10 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
12:13 a.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
1:44 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 19
1:07 a.m., 1000 block of Sinclair Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:31 a.m., 300 block of Magnolia Street, noise.
5:24 p.m., 800 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
5:36 p.m., 300 block of Lamar Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 p.m., 800 block of East Brazos venue, harassment.
10:42 p.m., 1000 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
11:33 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
