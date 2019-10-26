ANGLETON
OCTOBER 24
1:27 p.m., 2200 block of River Valley Drive, identity theft.
1:45 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
2:55 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
5:28 p.m., 1000 block of Nottingham Drive, verbal disturbance.
6:44 p.m., First block of Campus Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:58 p.m., 600 block of Hurst Place, suspicious person.
8:10 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
8:34 p.m., 12300 block of Turtlewood, harassment.
9:06 p.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
11:34 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
OCTOBER 25
4:18 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCTOBER 22
10:45 a.m., 100 block of North McKinney Street, disturbance.
10:54 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
12 p.m., CR 400/CR 849, aggravated assault.
12:10 p.m., 5100 block of Savannah Parkway, harassment.
12:29 p.m., first block of Rodeo Crest Drive, weapons possession.
12:44 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
12:53 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 121, major accident.
1:06 p.m., 19300 block of CR 143, theft.
1:07 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
1:30 p.m., 1200 block of CR 205, suspicious person.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, aggravated assault.
2:03 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, threats.
2:32 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
3:15 p.m., CR 94/Broadway Street, minor accident.
3:15 p.m., 7500 block of CR 684, suspicious circumstance.
3:21 p.m., 18500 block of Weeping Willow Lane, disturbance.
3:35 p.m., 10400 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
4:19 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, aggravated assault.
4:49 p.m., 6600 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
4:52 p.m., Broadway Street/Wooten Road, minor accident.
5:13 p.m., March Street/Ella Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:36 p.m., 17000 block of Wayne Lane, disturbance.
5:40 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712, fraud.
6:32 p.m., Avenue A, suspicious person.
7:28 p.m., 13200 block of Alcott Forest Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:42 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstance.
7:45 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 606, suspicious vehicle.
7:52 p.m., 3900 block of CR 507, disturbance.
8:05 p.m., 4300 block of CR 257, suspicious vehicle.
9:12 p.m., 5700 block of Windy Knoll Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:44 p.m., 37200 block of FM 521, suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., 3300 block of Waters Edge Drive, disturbance.
10:01 p.m., 300 block of Texas Street, disturbance.
10:22 p.m., 2100 block of CR 235, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., 13500 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstance.
10:57 p.m., 4200 block of Bedynek Drive, aggravated assault.
11:12 p.m., 500 block of CR 146, minor accident.
11:31 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, disturbance.
OCTOBER 23
12:54 a.m., 100 block of West Second Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:41 a.m., 6300 block of CR 516, suspicious vehicle.
6:34 a.m., 2200 block of Fairway Drive, aggravated assault.
6:44 a.m., 200 block of West Adoue Street, minor accident.
6:47 a.m., 14000 block of Savannah Landing Lane, disturbance.
6:55 a.m., CR 609/CR 609A, aggravated assault.
7:04 a.m., CR 400/CR 849, aggravated assault.
7:35 a.m., 3000 block of CR 309, aggravated assault.
8:09 a.m., CR 15/Highway 36, criminal mischief.
9:18 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
9:33 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:45 a.m., CR 101/Highway 288, aggravated assault.
9:59 a.m., 19500 block of Highway 35, burglary of a building.
10:09 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
10:37 a.m,. 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
10:54 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, trespassing.
11:12 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
11:27 a.m., 700 block of South Main Street, aggravated assault.
11:29 a.m., 200 block of West Sherwood Drive, suspicious person.
11:29 a.m., 24300 block of CR 332, assault.
12:04 p.m., 16200 block of Highway 288-B, theft.
12:07 p.m., 20200 block of CR 684-A, suspicious circumstance.
1:14 p.m., 5700 block of Highway 35, aggravated assault.
1:42 p.m., 5600 block of Panther Drive, aggravated assault.
1:51 p.m., Santar Loop/Blue Water Highway, reckless driving.
2:11 p.m., 100 block of CR 870-G, disturbance.
2:14 p.m., 9000 block of FM 524, theft.
2:17 p.m., CR 99/Highway 6, aggravated assault.
2:34 p.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, minor accident.
3:25 p.m., 1900 block of Main Street, disturbance.
3:35 p.m., CR 459/CR 459-A, aggravated assault.
4:52 p.m., 1500 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, suspicious person.
5:04 p.m., 2000 block of CR 215, trespassing.
5:32 p.m., Highway 36/CR 861, major accident.
5:36 p.m., 700 block of East Second Street, trespassing.
5:49 p.m., 400 block of CR 941, disturbance.
6:04 p.m., 19100 block of CR 669-E, disturbance.
6:33 p.m., 14400 block of Highway 36, theft.
7:05 p.m., 1400 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, suspicious person.
7:22 p.m., 16900 block of CR 946, disturbance.
7:28 p.m., 2200 block of CR 537-A, suspicious circumstance.
7:36 p.m., 2600 block of Rosemary Court, suspicious circumstance.
7:36 p.m., 23300 block of Highway 288-B, major accident.
7:42 p.m., CR 94/Crossroads Plaza Drive, minor accident.
7:46 p.m., 2200 block of Golden Topaz Drive, theft.
7:54 p.m., 600 block of Copper Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
8:10 p.m., 22000 block of CR 143, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., 9600 block of Puritan Way, disturbance.
8:24 p.m., Olympia Drive/Veranda Drive, road rage.
8:59 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, burglary of a vehicle.
9:16 p.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious person.
9:29 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, burglary of a vehicle.
11:08 p.m., 3000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstance.
11:52 p.m., 1300 block of CR 348, reckless driving.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 24
6:17 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
7 p.m., Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
7:49 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
8:43 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, criminal trespassing.
9:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:27 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
OCTOBER 25
2:15 a.m., Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
6:34 a.m., 200 block of Barbara Drive, accident.
10:06 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 24
11:20 a.m., 900 block of West 11th Street, criminal mischief.
10:41 p.m., 1700 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 24
5:54 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:39 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
2:10 p.m., 300 block of Nasturtium Street, missing person.
3:03 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
3:23 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
3:25 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:06 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, suspicious activity.
6:18 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
6:25 p.m., 600 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious person.
7 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
7:31 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
7:34 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2004, suspicious person.
9:42 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
9:45 p.m., 800 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
OCTOBER 25
12:59 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:06 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/West Way, minor accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER24
6:31 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, physical disturbance.
