ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 24
11:34 a.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
12:50 p.m., Nottingham Drive/North Tinsley Street, accident.
12:52 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, threats.
1:21 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, fire.
2:25 p.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, fraud.
2:54 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, noise.
3:51 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, driving while intoxicated.
8:27 p.m., 600 block of East Magnolia Street, harassment.
9:59 p.m., 1200 block of East Kiber Street, noise.
10:52 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, trespassing.
11:13 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstance.
FEBRUARY 25
12:08 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:54 a.m., 300 block of North Highway 35 Ramp, aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
3:19 a.m., first block of North Kaysie Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:01 a.m., 1900 block of Shanks Road, theft.
7:38 a.m., East Mulberry Street/North Downing Street, accident.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 22
8:37 a.m., FM 523/Hoskins Mound Road, fire.
10:49 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
12:56 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
5:45 p.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
9:27 p.m., 900 block of South Highway 288-B, disturbance.
FEBRUARY 25
12:04 a.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, disturbance.
12:55 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
1:42 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
4:19 a.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 a.m., Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 24
12:11 p.m., 4200 block of East Highway 332, theft.
1:29 p.m., 1700 block of West Eighth Street, accident.
5:24 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject.
8:08 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 24
8:00 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:24 a.m., 1200 block of FM 2004/This Way, reckless driver.
9:23 a.m., 100 block of Fir Drive/North Yaupon Street, accident.
11:40 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:53 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious activity.
5:41 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332/South Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:51 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, accident.
7:27 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, accident.
8:16 p.m., 200 block of Indian Warrior Trail, suspicious activity.
8:58 p.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:12 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:27 p.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, disorderly conduct.
9:53 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
10:24 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
11:38 p.m., 600 block of North Mahan Street, disorderly conduct.
11:56 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 25
2:33 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 24
2:46 a.m., North 15th Street/East Bernard Street, suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:44 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
