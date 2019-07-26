ANGLETON
JULY 24
9:05 a.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:37 a.m., 2900 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:00 p.m., North Tinsley Street and Cannan Drive, reckless driver.
4:29 p.m., Stadium Drive, verbal disturbance.
7:57 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
10:39 p.m., 200 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 25
1:43 a.m., 1100 block of Morningside Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 a.m., 400 block of North Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:42 a.m., 1000 block of Chevy Chase Street, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 24
1:54 a.m., Austin Street and 17th Street, aggravated assault.
4:26 a.m., 22500 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
5:06 a.m., 5100 block of Highway 36, major accident.
6:58 a.m., 2300 block of Seventh Street, missing person.
9:18 a.m., 400 block of North Front Street, aggravated assault.
10:07 a.m., CR 319 and CR 316, aggravated assault.
10:46 a.m., 2800 block of Sterling Lakes Drive, theft.
11:51 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
12:21 p.m., CR 210 and Bieri Farm, major accident.
1:18 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, burglary of a vehicle.
3:03 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, aggravated assault.
3:50 p.m., 4800 block of CR 45, fire.
4:49 p.m., 1000 block of Quarter Horse Trail, burglary of a vehicle.
5:42 p.m., 9200 block of CR 171, burglary of a vehicle.
6:51 p.m., 2400 block of Quiet Arbor Lane, theft.
8:21 p.m., CR 51 and FM 521, suspicious circumstance.
9:43 p.m., 100 block of Pony Trail, burglary of a vehicle.
10:37 p.m., 1200 block of Mill Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:28 p.m., Highway 288 and CR 51, reckless driver.
CLUTE
JULY 24
10:39 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3:12 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
8:19 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:08 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:20 p.m., Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
JULY 25
3:23 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
7:01 a.m., 200 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
8:55 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JULY 24
9:21 a.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, threats.
2:56 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 24
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Redwood Street and Gardenia Street, reckless driver.
6:18 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, major accident.
7:48 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, suspicious person.
9:28 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
JULY 25
1:17 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
