ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 25
10:01 a.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, threats.
10:52 a.m., 200 block of Trail Ride Road, suspicious person.
3:37 p.m., 900 block of South Walker Street, fire.
4:09 p.m., first block of Maxie Lane, assault.
5:24 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Erskine Street, minor accident.
6:41 p.m., 600 block of Bryan Street, harassment.
7:33 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Valderas Street, minor accident.
8:33 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:38 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, threats.
9:54 p.m., 1900 block of West FM 523, suspicious circumstance.
NOVEMBER 26
1:50 a.m., 1900 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
8:19 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, minor accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOVEMBER 24
12:41 a.m., West FM 1462/CR 569, minor accident.
12:55 a.m., CR 172/CR 511, minor accident.
1:39 a.m., 24100 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
1:52 a.m., CR 769/FM 521, major accident.
2:49 a.m., Highway 36/San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 a.m., 1000 block of Airline South Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:45 a.m., Highway 288/CR 59, reckless driving.
5:36 a.m., 600 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:40 a.m., 1500 block of Lamar Street, minor accident.
5:53 a.m., 2800 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstance.
8:19 a.m., 600 block of East FM 1462, fraud.
8:30 a.m., FM 2004/Highway 36, minor accident.
8:46 a.m., 5400 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
9:29 a.m., 300 block of Treaty Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
10:03 a.m., 19100 block of CR 927-C, disturbance.
11:49 a.m., CR 48/Rio Lindo Street, minor accident.
11:56 a.m., 7600 block of CR 171, suspicious circumstance.
12:10 p.m., 200 block of CR 294, fraud.
12:31 p.m., 4800 block of CR 227, suspicious circumstance.
12:57 p.m., 6500 block of CR 208, threats.
1:09 p.m., Silvercreek Drive/Magnolia Parkway, major accident.
1:46 p.m., 14200 block of Imperial Wood Lane, disturbance.
2:05 p.m., Spur 28/Quail Ridge Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:20 p.m., Woodward/Park, suspicious circumstance.
2:35 p.m., 13700 block of Madera Bend Lane, disturbance.
2:46 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
3:11 p.m., East Highway 332/Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
3:34 p.m., CR 257/Yucca Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
3:58 p.m., 300 block of Shark Lane, suspicious circumstance.
4:30 p.m., 15900 block of CR 771, suspicious circumstance.
4:41 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
4:47 p.m., 16300 block of Highway 6, suspicious person.
5:05 p.m., 9900 block of Smokey Quartz Lane, sexual assault.
5:17 p.m., CR 659/CR 306-A, suspicious person.
5:57 p.m., Bright Canyon Lane/Lost Spring Lane, suspicious object.
6:45 p.m., 3400 block of CR 159, theft.
7:39 p.m., 500 block of Karankawa Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:10 p.m., 15500 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstance.
8:17 p.m., Highway 6/CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
8:52 p.m., 200 block of Prescott Drive, threats.
10:20 p.m., 3600 block of Crescent Drive, disturbance.
10:55 p.m., 28000 block of FM 1301, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 p.m., 400 block of Shark Lane, disturbance.
11:08 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
NOVEMBER 25
2:17 a.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:17 a.m., Silver Ridge Drive/Nickel Canyon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:51 a.m., Highway 35/North 10th Street, minor accident.
6:32 a.m., 2800 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstance.
8:11 a.m., 6400 block of Tara Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:23 a.m., 5000 block of CR 506, minor accident.
8:25 a.m., 20600 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
9:00 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
9:09 a.m., 20500 block of East Lake Forest Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
9:24 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
9:34 a.m., 200 block of Oak Creek, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:43 a.m., Highway 288/CR 56, reckless driver.
10:07 a.m., 20500 block of East Lake Forest Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
10:34 a.m., Highway 35/CR 192, minor accident.
11:18 a.m., 400 block of CR 949-F, disturbance.
11:33 a.m., 9100 block of Harvest Acres Drive, threats.
11:45 a.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
11:56 a.m., 3200 block of CR 145, suspicious person.
12:34 p.m., Highway 288-B/East Highway 332, hit and run.
12:46 p.m., Smith Ranch Road/Broadway Street, major accident.
1:05 p.m., 4600 block of CR 502-D, suspicious circumstance.
1:45 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, weapons possession.
1:55 p.m., address withheld, sexual assault.
2:18 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, assault.
2:33 p.m., Southwyck Parkway/Waterbury Estates Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:55 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Winterhaven Lane, minor accident.
3:01 p.m., 4500 block of Rio Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:09 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
4:20 p.m., 4800 block of Birchwood Bluff Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:27 p.m., 6800 block of Gaslight Circle, suspicious circumstance.
4:38 p.m., 7200 block of Libby Lane, theft.
4:48 p.m., 2600 block of Fairway Drive,theft.
5:19 p.m., Highway 36/Stephen F. Austin Road, reckless driver.
5:37 p.m., 7800 block of Silver Maple Lane, threats.
5:50 p.m., 3100 block of Brahman Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:00 p.m., CR 3/CR 289, suspicious person.
6:12 p.m., 300 block of CR 674, suspicious person.
6:15 p.m., CR 723/FM 1495, hit and run.
6:16 p.m., 2300 block of Plum Creek Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:21 p.m., 18000 block of CR 463, disturbance.
6:30 p.m., 17200 block of CR 143, disturbance.
7:19 p.m., CR 149/CR 145, reckless driver.
8:24 p.m., 400 block of Shark Lane, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, minor accident.
8:49 p.m., Trailstone Village Lane/Laurel Heights Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of Redfish Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:57 p.m., CR 543/FM 523, criminal mischief.
10:58 p.m., 12700 block of Rio Brazos Street, disturbance.
11:03 p.m., 18800 block of CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
11:30 p.m., Halls Road/Shanklin Road, disturbance.
11:57 p.m. FM 1462/Skyranch Drive, major accident.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 25
11:34 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, criminal mischief.
12:08 p.m., Highway 288-B/Stratton Ridge Road, accident.
2:59 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:38 p.m., Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
7:03 p.m., Johnson Cook Road/Highway 288-B, accident.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of East Bernard Street, disturbance.
10:01 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
10:31 p.m., 1200 block of Third Street, disturbance.
NOVEMBER 26
2:36 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:07 a.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, criminal mischief.
7:30 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 25
8:11 a.m., 400 block of Sailfish Drive, theft.
12:55 p.m., 600 block of Navigation Drive, theft.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of West Broad Street, criminal mischief.
7:11 p.m., first block of South Gulf Boulevard, criminal mischief.
9:30 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 25
7:42 a.m., first block of Periwinkle Court, disorderly conduct.
9:35 a.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious activity.
10:53 a.m., first block of Edgewood Court/Banyan Drive, suspicious activity.
12:38 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
12:47 p.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive/Timbercreek Court, suspicious activity.
2:53 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, threats.
5:12 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:22 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
6:41 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:26 p.m., 1000 block of Cardinal Drive, threats.
9:27 p.m., 200 block of West Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:09 p.m., 400 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 26
12:25 a.m., 400 block of This Way, suspicious person.
12:40 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
1:49 a.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious activity.
2:26 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:44 a.m., first block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 25
10:35 a.m., 700 block of South 17th Street, forgery.
3:01 p.m., 900 block of Loggins Drive, verbal disturbance.
6:51 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
