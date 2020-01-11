ANGLETON
JANUARY 9
8:22 a.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:20 p.m., 200 block of Sands Street, burglary.
6:41 p.m., 300 block of Ryan Street, theft.
10:02 p.m., 400 block of Anchor Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:35 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
JANUARY 10
1:19 a.m., 300 block of South Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:12 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:10 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
3:37 a.m., 1300 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious subject.
3:48 a.m., 2700 block of North Downing Street, suspicious subject.
5:58 a.m., 200 block of Austin Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JANUARY 9
1:07 a.m., 100 block of North McKinney Street, minor accident.
1:11 a.m., 18000 block of CR 48, minor accident.
1:39 a.m., 300 block of Silverleaf Street, gunshots.
1:42 a.m., 300 block of Driftwood Court, suspicious person.
1:53 a.m., 300 block of Silverleaf Street, gunshots.
1:55 a.m., 100 block of North McKinney Street, assault.
2:29 a.m., 9400 block of Gold Mountain Drive, disturbance.
3:12 a.m., 300 block of Silverleaf Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:46 a.m., 3000 block of West Lake Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JANUARY 9
3:14 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, suspicious person.
3:38 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, theft.
4:25 p.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
5:08 p.m., 100 block of West Orchard Street, criminal mischief.
6:27 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, driving while intoxicated.
8:09 p.m., 200 block of Lexington Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
11 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
11:31 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
JANUARY 10
7:03 a.m., 100 block of Franklin Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:39 a.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
8:49 a.m., 400 block of Commerce Avenue, criminal mischief.
8:51 a.m., 1100 block of Kyle Road, narcotics.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 9
12:35 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, theft.
8:30 p.m., first block of North Avenue B, indecency.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 9
10:10 a.m., 200 block of South Majestic Oak Circle, suspicious activity.
10:16 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, counterfeit/forgery.
10:36 a.m., 800 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
10:42 a.m., 300 block of Circle Way/Winding Way, accident.
11:39 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, accident.
12:32 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:50 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
3:26 p.m., 1600 block of FM 2004, accident.
3:35 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
5:08 p.m., 300 block of South Oak Drive/Cotton Drive, suspicious activity.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
6:11 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
7:19 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
7:44 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
JANUARY 10
12:07 a.m. 100 block of Loganberry Street, noise.
12:58 a.m., 50 block of South Trillium Court, suspicious activity.
1:31 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
