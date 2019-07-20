ANGLETON
JULY 18
8:06 a.m., 800 block of South Anderson Street, burglary.
10:24 a.m., 500 block of Mimosa Street, fraud.
11:53 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
1:17 p.m., Stadium Drive, burglary.
1:48 p.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, criminal mischief.
1:52 p.m., 1600 block of CR 568, harassment.
6:34 p.m., Angleton Boulevard and Bastrop Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, burglary.
7:30 p.m., 2300 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
8:30 p.m., South Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:59 p.m., Highway 35 and FM 523, reckless driver.
9:47 p.m., Angleton Boulevard and Bastrop Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 19
12:22 a.m., 300 block of North Erskine Street, fire.
2:10 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:27 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:33 p.m., Highway 288 and FM 523, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 18
12:42 a.m., East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:49 a.m., Bluebonnet Street and Stephen F. Austin Road, disturbance.
12:52 a.m., CR 203A, disturbance.
1:00 a.m., 2500 block of Arabian Trail, disturbance.
2:46 a.m., 25600 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
3:24 a.m., CR 219 and CR 607, suspicious person.
4:12 a.m., FM 1462 and Majestic Oaks Drive, major accident.
4:46 a.m., Southern Oak Lane and Savannah Parkway, suspicious person.
5:04 a.m., Highway 6 and Savannah Parkway, suspicious person.
8:29 a.m., 600 block of North Main Street, trespassing.
8:31 a.m., 7300 block of CR 669, disturbance.
8:51 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, weapons possession.
9:44 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:02 a.m., 3500 block of CR 245, weapons possession.
10:09 a.m., June Court, harassment.
10:42 a.m., 13000 block of Maupas Lane, threats.
11:16 a.m., 6400 CR 166, theft.
12:04 p.m., CR 44 and CR 340, minor accident.
12:40 p.m., 18000 block of Baughman Street, theft.
1:32 p.m., 2800 block of CR 702, theft.
2:37 p.m., 5500 block of Imperial Wood Court, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., Magnolia Parkway and Highway 288, fire.
3:59 p.m., 7700 block of Timberside Drive, criminal mischief.
4:33 p.m., Highway 35 and CR 46, reckless driver.
4:53 p.m., FM 2004 and Highway 36, major accident.
6:36 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 p.m., FM 524 and South Orange Street, reckless driver.
7:32 p.m., 5000 block of CR 418, assault.
7:37 p.m., 5400 block of CR 174A, suspicious vehicle.
8:11 p.m., 10400 block of CR 171, trespassing.
8:29 p.m., CR 60 and Highway 288, minor accident.
8:34 p.m., CR 220 and Highway 288-B, minor accident.
8:53 p.m., 5000 block of CR 208, fire.
9:31 p.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
9:38 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, suspicious circumstances.
9:49 p.m., 2500 block of Pinehurst Drive, disturbance.
9:51 p.m., 5600 block of North Belt Drive, trespassing.
10:44 p.m., 200 block of Beach Drive, suspicious person.
11:20 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 18
2:22 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:28 p.m., State Highway 332, accident.
10:45 p.m., 1400 block of State Highway 332, accident.
JULY 19
12:50 a.m., 300 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
3 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise complaint.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 18
7:29 a.m., 600 block of Wisteria Street, burglary.
8:14 a.m., Oak Drive, suspicious person.
11:02 a.m., 100 block of Begonia Street, burglary.
11:12 a.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:19 a.m., 700 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
12:32 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
1:18 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
2:43 p.m., Oak Drive, forgery.
4:15 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
