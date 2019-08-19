ANGLETON
AUGUST 17
12:38 a.m., 200 block of Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:49 a.m., 300 block of Laurie Lane, disturbance.
2:11 a.m., 1100 block of South Downing Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:10 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:15 a.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:01 a.m., FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
5:11 a.m., North Highway 288, reckless driving.
5:41 a.m., South Highway 288, accident.
7:57 a.m., Buchta Road and La LaJa Drive, shots.
9:19 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, fire.
10:33 a.m., 900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:38 a.m., 300 block of Parrish Street, harassment.
12:42 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
1:12 p.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, harassment.
1:40 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:47 p.m., CR 220, minor accident.
3:54 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
3:57 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious person.
4:50 p.m., 500 block of north Columbia Street, suspicious person.
7:08 p.m., 200 block of North Velasco Street, fraud.
7:55 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:36 p.m., South Highway 288, reckless driving.
10:08 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 p.m., 100 block Oriole Lane, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
AUGUST 17
11:49 a.m., 800 block of Plantation Drive, disturbance.
12:19 p.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, burglary.
12:26 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary of vehicle.
3:05 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
3:32 p.m., Woodshore Street, criminal trespass.
5:40 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespass.
5:49 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
7:51 p.m., Cobb Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:51 p.m., Cobb Street, suspicious person.
9:06 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:31 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
11:20 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:23 p.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, disturbance.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
AUGUST 18
12:14 a.m., 100 block of Lexington Avenue, noise complaint.
1:25 a.m., 700 block of St. Anne Street, disturbance.
1:34 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:40 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, narcotics.
6:23 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
6:58 a.m., 100 block of Highland Park, harassment.
7:57 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
9:26 a.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, noise complaint.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 17
12:08 a.m., North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driving.
2:02 a.m., 300 block of Gulf Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
2:41 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject.
9:51 a.m., 800 block of West Fourth and Cedar Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 17
6:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
6:04 p.m.,50 block of Lupine Court, assault.
6:38 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
8:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
8:14 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, noise complaint.
9:02 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
9:43 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
9:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
10:14 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, suspicious activity.
10:58 p.m., 200 block of Bougainville Street, suspicious activity.
AUGUST 18
12:25 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:30 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
12:31 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
12:52 a.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
2:33 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 17
12:04 a.m., 200 block of Prescott Drive, fire.
2:37 a.m., 1000 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
3:18 p.m., 800 block of East Hamilton Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:19 p.m., 500 block of North 13th Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:31 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
9:20 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious activity.
9:33 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstances.
