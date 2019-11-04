ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 2
2:11 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
3:06 a.m., 1400 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:44 a.m., 400 block of West Peach Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:36 a.m., Sarita Road/Lobo Court, suspicious person.
7:59 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:16 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, theft.
10:53 a.m., East Wilkins Street/North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:44 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:23 p.m., 400 block of East Locust Street, harassment.
9:42 p.m., 1100 block of East Miller Street, suspicious odor.
9:58 p.m., 200 block of North Chenango Street, assault.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 2
12:04 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, threats.
1:32 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
1:48 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
5:20 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:54 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, deadly conduct.
6:22 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, reckless driver.
8:45 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
NOVEMBER 3
1:37 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 2
5:20 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, reckless driver.
6:15 a.m., 1800 block of Acacia Circle, suspicious circumstance.
9:24 p.m., 200 block of Cedar Street/West Broad Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:15 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Street, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 2
11:59 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
12:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:39 p.m., 500 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:43 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., 200 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct.
9:11 p.m., 300 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
10:29 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, disorderly conduct.
11:12 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:54 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, minor accident.
NOVEMBER 3
12:27 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
1:09 a.m., 100 block of Marigold Street, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 2
2:35 p.m., South 17th Street/East Jackson, suspicious circumstance.
4:26 p.m., South Columbia Drive/Sinclair Street, suspicious person.
10:31 p.m., 200 block of West Jackson Street, suspicious vehicle.
