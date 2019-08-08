ANGLETON
AUGUST 6
1:10 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.
2:48 p.m., South Downing Street and East Orange Street, suspicious person.
3:16 p.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, minor accident.
4:35 p.m., 1100 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
5:07 p.m., 1200 block of Pyburn Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:11 p.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, harassment.
9:27 p.m., 1000 block of Rosewood Lane, suspicious circumstance.
AUGUST 7
12:05 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:33 a.m., 100 block of South Front Street, suspicious person.
2:24 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:26 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 6
12:26 a.m., 30300 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
12:31 a.m., 1200 block of Oak Island Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:58 a.m., 2700 block of CR 58,suspicious person.
1:02 a.m., Oak Island Drive and Bayou Drive, suspicious person.
1:20 a.m., 5200 block of CR 709U, suspicious circumstance.
5:12 a.m., CR 99 and CR 541, suspicious circumstance.
5:40 a.m., 1000 block of CR 455, prowler.
5:45 a.m., 4200 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
5:49 a.m., 10600 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
6:02 a.m., 4200 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
6:32 a.m., FM 2403 and FM 2917, minor accident.
6:54 a.m., Brookside Road and Mykawa Road, reckless driver.
8:01 a.m., 2000 block of Koster Road, aggravated assault.
9:39 a.m., Pearland Police Department, aggravated assault.
10:08 a.m., CR 48 and CR 45, aggravated assault.
10:11 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, harassment.
10:18 a.m., 20 block of South Gulf Boulevard, aggravated assault.
10:27 a.m., 80 block of Robinhood Lane, disturbance.
10:28 a.m., 13600 block of CR 282, criminal mischief.
10:39 a.m., 400 block of North Brooks Street, aggravated assault.
10:40 a.m., Cone Island Road and CR 690, theft.
10:52 a.m., 10100 block of CR 200, aggravated assault.
11:45 a.m., 10400 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
11:57 a.m., 8100 block of CR 3, suspicious circumstance.
12:40 p.m., 400 block of CR 912A, missing person.
12:40 p.m., 1900 block of CR 252, suspicious circumstance.
1:05 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, suspicious circumstance.
1:32 p.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:39 p.m., 18500 block of Weeping Willow Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
2:05 p.m., 13700 block of CR 184, criminal mischief.
2:18 p.m., 2500 block of Pinehurst Drive, theft.
2:36 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
2:42 p.m., CR 956 and Clara Lane, suspicious circumstance.
2:42 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 p.m., FM 521 and CR 45, road rage.
3:30 p.m., 3000 block of CR 5, major accident.
4:14 p.m., Highway 6 and Savannah Parkway, major accident.
4:46 p.m., 3500 block of Darby Court, assault.
5:02 p.m., 2500 block of Turberry Drive, fire.
5:24 p.m., 9100 block of Harvest Acres Drive, disturbance.
5:26 p.m., FM 521 and Highway 35, minor accident.
6:16 p.m., 5700 block of CR 121, theft.
7:16 p.m., 200 block of CR 840, harassment.
7:17 p.m., 2500 block of Highway 6, aggravated assault.
7:31 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, identity theft.
7:34 p.m., FM 2004 and CR 400, major accident.
7:43 p.m., First block of Bridgit Court, theft.
8:14 p.m., CR 129 and CR 127, major accident.
8:16 p.m., 500 block of Beach Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:21 p.m., CR 129 and CR 127, aggravated assault.
8:25 p.m., 200 block of Oak Crest Drive, disturbance.
9:46 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
9:59 p.m., address withheld, sexual assault.
10:45 p.m., 4000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
AUGUST 7
12:07 a.m., CR 790 and Brigance Road, suspicious circumstance.
1:19 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, aggravated assault.
2:22 a.m., 14500 block of CR 944, disturbance.
6:18 a.m., 1400 block of CR 219, suspicious circumstance.
7:10 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, aggravated assault.
CLUTE
AUGUST 6
11:00 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
1:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:23 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:08 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:22 p.m., Wilson and Highway 288-B, accident.
5:42 p.m., 900 block of Highway 288-B, accident.
8:13 p.m., 200 block of east Brazoswood Drive, theft.
9:10 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
AUGUST 7
12:26 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
1:36 a.m., 500 block of Montgomery Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:05 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:32 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 6
10:35 a.m., 100 block of West Eighth Street, narcotics complaint.
12:51 p.m., 1200 block of West Fourth Street, theft.
7:04 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue J, theft.
7:14 p.m., 20 block of South Avenue C, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 6
10:45 a.m., 700 block of Azalea Street, threats.
2:02 p.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
2:26 p.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
3:25 p.m., Oyster Creek Drive and Woodshore, major accident.
6:20 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
7:32 p.m., 400 block of Dogwood Street, disorderly conduct.
9:12 p.m., Sandalwood Drive and Zinnia Street, suspicious activity.
9:55 p.m., 500 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
10:03 p.m., 50 block of North Calla Lily Court, suspicious activity.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 7
1:40 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:10 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 6
6:58 a.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, burglary.
1:30 p.m., Bronco RV Park, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
5:06 p.m., 2500 block of Turberry Drive, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.