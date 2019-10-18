ANGLETON
OCTOBER 16
4:30 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:30 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious subject.
5:46 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driving.
8:05 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
10:03 a.m., 700 block of South Walker Street, theft.
10:42 a.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
10:56 a.m., East Live Oak Street/North Arcola Street, minor accident.
12:23 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288-B, major accident.
4:13 p.m., East Murray Street/South Anderson Street, suspicious person.
5:06 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:07 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Street, theft.
11:29 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop 274, reckless driving.
OCTOBER 17
4 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6 a.m., North Downing Street/East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 16
2:30 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:03 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:18 a.m., Brockman Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:41 a.m., James Street/CR 288, suspicious person.
7:53 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
4:42 p..m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Smith Street, disturbance.
7:12 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., Main Street/Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
OCTOBER 17
12:08 a.m., 300 block of Billington Street, suspicious person.
12:27 a.m., Shanks Street/East Orchard Street, suspicious person.
2:32 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, runaway.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 14
7:42 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
9:33 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2004, suspicious person.
9:36 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
11:20 p.m., first block of Crepe Myrtle Court, suspicious activity.
OCTOBER 15
12:45 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
12:49 a.m., 100 block of Willenberg Road/North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
1:26 a.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
1:46 a.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
3:18 a.m., first block of Pin Oak Court, disorderly conduct.
3:58 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
7:04 a.m., first block of Plantation Court, suspicious activity.
8:42 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:55 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
2:21 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:42 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
6:02 p.m., 200 block of Indian Warrior Trail, threats.
6:32 p.m., 300 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
6:37 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:35 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
7:46 p.m., 500 block of Elm Street, disorderly conduct.
9:44 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
10:13 p.m., 600 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:04 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
OCTOBER 16
12:03 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:24 a.m., 100 block of That Way/This Way, suspicious activity.
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
4:49 a.m., 100 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious person.
8 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:09 a.m., 100 block of Forest Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
9:15 a.m., 300 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:13 a.m., 100 block of North Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
2:21 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
5:41 p.m., 400 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
6:21 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 288, minor accident.
6:41 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:58 p.m., 100 block of Poinciana Street, disorderly conduct.
7:36 p.m., 200 block of Azalea Street/Vinca Street, suspicious person.
9:38 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, missing person.
11:33 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct
11:35 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 17
12:36 a.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
1:24 a.m., 400 block of This Way Street, suspicious activity.
2:30 a.m., 500 block of That Way Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 14
10:13 p.m., 500 block of West Tall Timber Drive, verbal disturbance.
11:26 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:34 p.m., 100 block of Shady Lane, suspicious circumstance.
OCTOBER 15
2:36 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:23 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, prowler.
10:31 p.m., 600 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:42 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
OCTOBER 16
1:53 a.m., 100 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
2:44 a.m., 100 block of South 16th Street, suspicious person
6:20 p.m., 500 block of Tall Timber Drive, hit and run.
11:32 p.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious person.
