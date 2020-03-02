ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 29
12:51 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
1:54 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
2:04 a.m., 800 block of North Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
3:48 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Street, shots fired.
8:05 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
10:16 a.m., first block of North Colony Square, suspicious circumstance.
10:54 a.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
12:35 p.m., 1100 block of Hoelewyn Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:42 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:57 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, suspicious circumstance.
5:03 p.m., 700 block of North Parrish Street, assault.
5:09 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
6:26 p.m., North Kaysie Street/Kaysie Street, minor accident.
6:39 p.m., CR 220/FM 523, major accident.
7:46 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
11:07 p.m., Highway 288-B/CR 220, major accident.
11:34 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 29
11:44 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, reckless driver.
MARCH 1
12:05 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
12:18 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:35 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, hit and run.
12:13 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
1:40 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, hit and run.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 29
12:30 a.m., Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
2:13 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, physical disturbance.
2:31 p.m., Gulf Boulevard/Grove Street, driving while intoxicated.
10:51 p.m., 700 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 29
5:10 a.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, suspicious person.
11:28 a.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
11:13 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, assault investigation.
1:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:35 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 29
12:01 a.m., 300 block of South 17th Street, suspicious person.
12:05 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, prowler.
9:31 a.m., 400 block of South 17th Street, suspicious person.
1:26 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
