ANGLETON
JANUARY 25
12:47 a.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, suspicious vehicle.
2:58 a.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:54 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
1:28 p.m., 1500 block of Gifford Road, reckless driver.
4:14 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
5:20 p.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:53 p.m., 200 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:47 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JANUARY 25
3:02 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, accident.
7:06 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, accident.
JANUARY 26
12:30 a.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
12:46 a.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, suspicious vehicle.
12:51 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
1:04 a.m., 100 block of Gadwall Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:12 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
2:51 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstance.
4:13 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, robbery.
9:50 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
11:47 a.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
3:15 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 25
5:28 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
8:27 p.m., 800 block of West 4th Street, physical disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 25
9:57 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
12:04 p.m., Willow Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
1:53 p.m., Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
2:37 p.m., Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, missing person.
6:00 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m., 100 block of Poinsettia Street, suspicious activity.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of This Way, minor accident.
10:04 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
JANUARY 26
12:44 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:06 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
2:51 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, , minor accident.
4:36 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 25
11:07 a.m., 600 block of Roene Lane, suspicious activity.
11:43 a.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
8:38 p.m., 100 block of Kirton Court, shots fired.
JANUARY 26
12:27 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:15 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.