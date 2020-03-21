ANGLETON
MARCH 19
11:35 a.m., 200 block of West Orange Street, disturbance.
11:40 a.m., 2500 block of CR 209, identity theft.
11:45 a.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, accident.
2:02 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
5:23 p.m., 300 block of West Mulberry Street, disturbance.
6:08 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, fire.
6:22 p.m., 200 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:26 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
6:36 p.m., West Wilkins Street/Warren Street, reckless driver.
7:23 p.m., 1100 block of Robinhood Lane, burglary.
9:31 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
MARCH 20
1:12 a.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop 274, stalking.
2:24 a.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, noise.
2:50 a.m., 100 block of Deborah Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:06 a.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:36 a.m., 100 block of North Rock island Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
MARCH 19
12:47 p.m., 400 block of North highway 288-B, trespassing.
1:50 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:30 p.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
3:12 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
5:37 p.m., Main Street, reckless driver.
7:59 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:45 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, trespassing.
10:54 p.m., 300 block of Hinken Street, noise.
MARCH 20
2:13 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, trespassing.
FREEPORT
MARCH 19
2:40 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
8:44 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstance.
10:55 p.m., 400 block of West Eighth Street, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 19
5:57 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:25 a.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
10:14 a.m., 700 block of Walnut Street, forgery.
10:29 a.m., 700 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
10:52 a.m., 100 block of Bougainvillea Street, threats.
11:15 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, accident.
11:38 a.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:06 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, forgery.
2:32 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:51 p.m., 600 block of That Way/Any Way, suspicious activity.
3:25 p.m., 100 block of Van Winkle, accident.
3:53 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
7:05 p.m., First block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
7:13 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:10 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, past assault.
9:26 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332, South Oak Drive, reckless driver.
9:50 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious person.
10:33 p.m., 200 block of North Shady Oaks Drive, noise.
11:05 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, reckless driver.
MARCH 20
Midnight, 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
12:07 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:50 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:14 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:36 a.m., 100 block of Crocus Street/Daffodil Street, suspicious person.
1:59 a.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, disorderly conduct.
2:55 a.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:48 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 19
2:58 p.m., 23100 block of Highway 36, fire.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
8:32 p.m., 400 block of Burning Tree, assault.
11:56 p.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.