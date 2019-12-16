ANGLETON
DECEMBER 14
1:21 a.m., 100 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:46 a.m., 600 block of Willow Street, suspicious person.
8:31 a.m., first block of Artic Street, suspicious person.
1:20 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, assault.
1:26 p.m., 2800 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:44 p.m., 1100 block of South Velasco Street, trespassing.
2:03 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:20 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
4:49 p.m., North Velasco Street/Cannan Drive, minor accident.
5:15 p.m., CR 523 ramp, major accident.
6:18 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, harassment.
8:48 p.m., 200 block of Anglewood Court, suspicious person.
9:32 p.m., North Downing Street/Cannan Drive, verbal disturbance.
9:35 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, narcotics.
11:12 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 14
11:07 a.m., 200 block of Bentwater Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:32 a.m., 400 block of Billington Street, fire.
11:34 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:11 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
8:06 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, shots fired.
8:27 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, criminal mischief.
11:32 p.m., 300 block of West Marion Street, assault.
DECEMBER 15
12:17 a.m., 100 block of Teal Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:09 a.m., 800 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:18 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, missing person.
9:34 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 14
12:03 a.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:34 a.m., 400 block of South Avenue B, physical disturbance.
5:13 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
7:32 p.m., 1500 block of West Ninth Street, robbery.
10:52 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
11:59 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, discharge of a firearm.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 14
5:16 a.m., 100 block of Poinsettia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:07 a.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, major accident.
10:54 a.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
12:18 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:43 p.m., FM 2004/Northwood Drive, suspicious activity.
3:16 p.m., first block of Daffodil Court, suspicious person.
3:33 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
5:09 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
6:43 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
7:55 p.m., 100 block of Dewberry Drive, suspicious activity.
8:47 p.m., North Dixie Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
10:20 p.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
DECEMBER 15
12:14 a.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, disorderly conduct.
2:33 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:23 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 14
9:16 a.m., 1500 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 100 block of Crawford Lane, verbal disturbance.
2:12 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
DECEMBER 15
2:11 a.m., 800 block of Columbia Drive, accident.
2:33 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.