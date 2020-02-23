ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 21
3:09 a.m., 400 block of East Locust Street, suspicious vehicle.
6 a.m., 2700 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
9:34 a.m., 800 block of South Belle Drive, theft.
12:34 p.m., first block of Colony Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:18 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:01 p.m., FM 523/East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
3:24 p.m., Ranch House Road/Crossing Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:48 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:29 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, minor accident.
4:33 p.m., East Cedar Street/North Velasco Street, minor accident.
4:36 p.m., 700 block of Kyle Street, verbal disturbance.
5:49 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
6:47 p.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, reckless driving.
8:37 p.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:18 p.m., North Velasco Street/East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
9:34 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:22 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:46 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driving.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 21
3:19 p.m., 1100 block of East Kyle Road, accident.
5:07 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:07 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:57 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 22
12:06 a.m., 1200 block of Highway 332, reckless driving.
3:48 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 21
4:10 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
10:21 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
8:23 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
9:38 p.m., 1600 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, driving while intoxicated.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 21
9:58 a.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, trespassing.
11:41 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332 East/Oak Drive, reckless driving.
11:49 a.m., first block of Flag Court, suspicious person.
12:50 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, forgery counterfeit.
2:05 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, burglary.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
3:42 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, minor accident.
7:49 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
8:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
10:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
11:33 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 22
12:13 a.m., 500 block of Center Way/Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
12:19 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driving.
12:32 a.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
2:02 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driving.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 22
Midnight, 900 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
