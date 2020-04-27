ANGLETON
APRIL 25
8:47 a.m., 800 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
9 a.m., North Downing Street/Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
1:55 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
3:52 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
5 p.m., South Downing Street/Cemetery Road, reckless driver.
7:19 p.m., 200 block of Austin Street, narcotics.
FREEPORT
APRIL 25
8:46 a.m., North Avenue C, sexual assault.
9:29 a.m., 1800 block of Yellowstone, minor accident.
12:49 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
5:13 p.m., 300 block of South Avenue J, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
10:26 p.m., 600 block of West 6th Street, terroristic threats.
11:46 p.m., 500 block of West 7th Street, firearm discharge.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 25
11:42 a.m., Wallflower Street/Abner Jackson Parkway, minor accident.
1:49 p.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:26 p.m., Circle Way/Oak Drive, minor accident.
7:57 p.m., North Brazosport Boulevard/FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:42 p.m., First block of Bluebonnet Court, disorderly conduct.
11:17 p.m., 400 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
APRIL 26
12:11 a.m., Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
12:30 a.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:15 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
CLUTE
APRIL 25
9:19 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, narcotics.
10:15 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:13 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
2 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
4:38 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
6:37 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
11:38 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
APRIL 26
4:13 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 25
7:16 p.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
9:42 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
10 p.m., 300 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:48 p.m., 200 block of Gupton Lane, verbal disturbance.
