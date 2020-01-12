ANGLETON
JANUARY 10
1:19 a.m., 300 block of South Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:12 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:10 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
5:58 a.m., 200 block of Austin Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 a.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, threats.
11:23 a.m., 700 block of Munson Place, suspicious circumstance.
1:17 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, theft.
3:06 p.m., Sands Street/South Valderas Street, reckless driver.
4:39 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:25 p.m., 2800 block of Shanks Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:27 p.m., 1100 block of Gifford Road, verbal disturbance.
CLUTE
JANUARY 10
11:59 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:41 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
2:01 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, accident.
4 p.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, suspicious person.
4:25 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, trespassing.
7:08 p.m., College Boulevard, accident.
JANUARY 11
12:58 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
1:46 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
2:13 a.m., Highway 288B, reckless driver.
5:50 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
3:39 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious person.
4:42 p.m., 200 block of Maddox Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 10
9:10 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 10
9:47 a.m., 500 block of Elm Street, disorderly conduct.
11:28 a.m., Highway 332/FM 2004, major accident.
1:26 p.m., 300 block of Lake Road, minor accident.
3:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:25 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, fire.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Cedar Drive, fire.
7:09 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:07 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, minor accident.
10:32 p.m., 400 block of This Way, suspicious person.
11:09 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious person.
11:36 p.m., First Block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 10
9:04 a.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
9:59 a.m., 1000 block of Oak Street, theft.
6:53 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, verbal disturbance.
10:19 p.m., 1100 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
