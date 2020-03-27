ANGLETON
MARCH 25
9:19 a.m., Bastrop Street/Austin Street, aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
1:53 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
7:34 p.m., 700 block of South Valderas Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:11 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:02 p.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, suspicious vehicle.
MARCH 26
12:02 a.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:50 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
MARCH 25
10:35 a.m., South Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 a.m., Lexington Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 p.m., 745 block of Vine Street, disorderly conduct.
6:13 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
10:19 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:52 p.m., 815 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:58 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
11:38 p.m., 201 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:54 p.m., 127 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious person.
MARCH 26
12:25 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:39 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
1:23 a.m., Main Street/Smith Street, suspicious person.
9:48 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
10:18 a.m., 300 block of South Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
MARCH 25
6:29 a.m., 600 block of East Second Street, disturbance.
7:24 a.m., first block of South Avenue B, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 25
6 a.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, disorderly conduct.
12:16 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:25 p.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
12:49 p.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street, reckless driver.
1:49 p.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
4 p.m. 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:32 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, disorderly conduct.
6:37 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, disorderly conduct.
7:47 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
7:51 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, suspicious activity.
10:34 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
11:19 p.m., 500 block of That Way Street, suspicious person.
11:50 p.m., 100 block of Bougainvillea Street, suspicious activity.
MARCH 26
12:16 a.m., 700 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:21 a.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
2:44 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 25
10:13 a.m., 400 block of North 17th Street, disturbance.
1:37 p.m., 6300 block of FM 1459, fire.
9:25 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstance.
