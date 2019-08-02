ANGLETON
JULY 31
2:45 p.m., 500 block of West Orange Street, fraud.
4:13 p.m., 2300 block of FM 523, theft.
6:04 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
7:30 p.m., 700 block of West Live Oak, fraud.
11:43 p.m., East Miller Street and North Valderas Street, minor accident.
AUGUST 1
12:25 a.m., First block of North Colony Square, suspicious vehicle.
5:38 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
8:16 a.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 31
1:43 a.m., 1300 block of South Brooks Street, aggravated assault.
7:06 a.m., CR 171 and FM 523, aggravated assault.
8:48 a.m., 1400 block of CR 310, theft.
9:33 a.m., 200 block of Meadow Lane, missing person.
12:36 p.m., 1000 block of CR 312, assault.
1:30 p.m., 7700 block of Pebble Hill Lane, fraud.
1:57 p.m., 1400 block of CR 310, theft.
3:19 p.m., 2700 block of CR 510, fraud.
3:43 p.m., 10100 block of Highway 35, missing person.
4:31 p.m., Highway 6 and CR 48, aggravated assault.
5:52 p.m., 16400 block of CR 528B, harassment.
6:26 p.m., 1100 block of CR 316, aggravated assault.
7:46 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
8:35 p.m., 29500 block of CR 25, harassment.
10:01 p.m., 6700 block of Windhaven Road, theft.
CLUTE
JULY 31
12:32 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, accident.
12:45 p.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
11:05 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 1
1:11 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:05 a.m., 200 block of CR 504A, fire.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 31
5:59 a.m., Highway 288 and FM 2004, major accident.
4:41 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:22 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
10:38 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 1
12:08 a.m., 90 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
