ANGLETON
JULY 29
8:35 a.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
11:18 a.m., 1100 block of South Velasco Street, major accident.
12:57 p.m., 2300 block of FM 523, theft.
4:20 p.m., 300 block of East Magnolia Street, fire.
7:55 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
10:35 p.m., 900 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious circumstance.
JULY 30
3:44 a.m., 2100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:41 a.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 29
12:08 a.m., Highway 332 and Plantation Drive, aggravated assault.
3:39 a.m., 2900 block of CR 400, suspicious vehicle.
7:36 a.m., 25400 block of Highway 288, burglary of a building.
8:15 a.m., CR 467 and CR 693, aggravated assault.
10:25 a.m., 1100 block of East Second Street, assault.
11:40 a.m., CR 467 and CR 693, aggravated assault.
12:41 p.m., 5500 block of Tara Oaks Court, harassment.
1:49 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
2:02 p.m., 1200 block of CR 205, threat.
3:41 p.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, disturbance.
4:12 p.m., Highway 36 and FM 522, aggravated assault.
6:10 p.m., 17500 block of FM 521, minor accident.
8:34 p.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, burglary of a vehicle.
10:15 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, disturbance.
11:51 p.m., 800 block of Bayou Drive, threat.
CLUTE
JULY 29
10:33 a.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
11:50 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:45 p.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
JULY 30
1:23 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, threats.
10:28 a.m., 200 block of Avery Street, burglary of a vehicle.
11:22 a.m., 200 block of Flag Lake Drive, accident.
FREEPORT
JULY 29
10:07 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
4:50 p.m., 800 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, theft.
9:37 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, suspicious subject.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 29
1:16 a.m., 300 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
8:01 a.m., Highway 35 east of the Brazos, accident.
2:46 p.m., 500 block of South Columbia Drive. physical disturbance.
8:03 p.m., CR 450 and FM 1301, fire.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 29
10:51 a.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, threats.
12:05 p.m., 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail, suspicious person.
2:40 p.m., 200 block of Palm Lane, suspicious activity.
5:03 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 and FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:18 p.m., 50 block of Dove Tree Court, suspicious person.
8:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
JULY 30
1:14 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
9:33 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.