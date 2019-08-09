ANGLETON
AUGUST 7
9:56 a.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, verbal disturbance.
10:10 a.m., 400 block of South Velasco Street, minor accident.
4:06 p.m., 600 block of Cannan Drive, burglary.
4:07 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, theft.
4:31 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, burglary.
7:34 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
11:25 p.m., 300 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstance.
AUGUST 8
1:59 a.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, disturbance non-family.
2:27 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
2:32 a.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:42 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
3:29 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:53 a.m., 200 block of Trail Ride Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:09 a.m., 600 block of Spanish Trace Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:11 a.m., 700 block of Milton Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 7
12:07 a.m., CR 790 and Brigance Road, suspicious circumstance.
1:19 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, aggravated assault.
2:22 a.m., 14500 block of CR 944, disturbance.
6:18 a.m., 1400 block of CR 219, suspicious circumstance.
7:10 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, aggravated assault.
7:33 a.m., 22500 block of CR 48, aggravated assault.
9:55 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
10:46 a.m., 600 block of Johnston Drive, harassment.
11:20 a.m., 14200 block of Patricia Lane, fraud.
12:38 p.m., 16700 block of CR 127, theft.
1:16 p.m., 5300 block of CR 359, fraud.
1:28 p.m., 1500 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstance.
1:48 p.m., 100 block of CR 814, disturbance.
2:10 p.m., 6800 block of CR 42, suspicious vehicle.
2:22 p.m., 4300 block of CR 949H, suspicious person.
2:51 p.m., Highway 35 and Bar X Trail, aggravated assault.
3:07 p.m., CR 311 and FM 2611, minor accident.
3:13 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, trespassing.
3:27 p.m., Highway 332 and Highway 288-B, minor accident.
4:13 p.m., 3000 block of Waldeck Road, burglary of a vehicle.
4:24 p.m., Highway 288 and CR 51, suspicious vehicle.
4:29 p.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious person.
4:38 p.m., 1000 block of Alice Street, suspicious person.
4:55 p.m., 7300 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
4:58 p.m., 2000 block of Avenue C, disturbance.
5:05 p.m., 7300 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
5:56 p.m., Gordon Street and Adoue Street, minor accident.
6:04 p.m., 2900 block of CR 90, suspicious vehicle.
6:19 p.m., Eagle Lake Court, aggravated assault.
6:23 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, theft.
6:53 p.m., CR 100 and McLean Road, minor accident.
7:05 p.m., FM 521 and Pecan Meadow Drive, reckless driver.
7:13 p.m., 13300 block of Lansdown Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:42 p.m., CR 89 and CR 100, suspicious vehicle.
7:53 p.m., 2400 block of Duncan Drive, disturbance.
8:26 p.m., CR 400 and CR 849, minor accident.
9:02 p.m., 2500 block of CR 348A, reckless driver.
9:26 p.m., FM 521 and Bar X, suspicious vehicle.
9:46 p.m., 9500 block of Red Garnet Drive, suspicious person.
9:56 p.m., 6600 block of Bryan Road, suspicious person.
11:24 p.m., 900 block of CR 340, theft.
CLUTE
AUGUST 7
4:19 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disorderly conduct.
4:39 p.m., Highway 332 and Main Street, reckless driving.
5:06 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288-B, accident.
6:24 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
6:39 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:14 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, threats.
8:13 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
9:50 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
10:09 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
AUGUST 8
2:45 a.m., Brighton Manor and Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:32 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
5:07 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
7:25 a.m., 100 block of Highland Park, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 7
12:55 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious circumstance.
3:39 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue J, assault.
10:41 p.m., FM 523 and Highway 332, reckless driver.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 7
5:41 a.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
9:02 a.m., 400 block of This Way, minor accident.
9:31 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:59 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
11:56 a.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
12:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:16 p.m., 500 block of Lotus Street, suspicious activity.
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:46 p.m., 100 block of Jonquil Street and Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.
2:22 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, forgery.
3:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:19 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:25 p.m., first block of Thistle Court, suspicious activity.
5:18 p.m., 100 block of Ligustrum Street, disorderly conduct.
5:35 p.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
6:32 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
6:57 p.m., 600 block of Oleander Street, disorderly conduct.
8:30 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious person.
8:38 p.m., first block of Garland Court, suspicious activity.
9:27 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 8
2:21 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 7
4:11 p.m., Highway 35 and CR 25, accident.
11:55 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
