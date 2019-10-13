CLUTE
OCTOBER 11
2:07 p.m., 100 block of Liberty, fire.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, theft.
3:50 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
4:49 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
8:04 p.m., Highway 288-B/Kyle Road, driving while intoxicated.
9:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:44 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
OCTOBER 12
1:25 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
4:21 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 11
7:25 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
10:21 a.m., 900 block of West Fifth Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 11
7:41 a.m., Highway 35 and 35 Bypass, fire.
12:04 p.m., 300 North Columbia, accident.
12:07 p.m., 800 block of East Hamilton Street, suspicious person.
12:13 p.m., 20400 block of Pinhurst, fire.
3:33 p.m., 100 block of Prewitt Lane, suspicious circumstance.
5:02 p.m., 1400 block of Papendorf Lane, suspicious circumstance.
6:15 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia, theft.
