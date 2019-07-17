ANGLETON
JULY 15
11:35 a.m., North Erskine Street and Locust Street, narcotics.
3:59 p.m., South Kaysie Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:17 p.m., Elm Place, threats.
4:50 p.m., 3000 block of North 288 Freeway, reckless driver.
7:59 p.m., Cemetery Road and Anderson Street, minor accident.
8:29 p.m., 70th block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious circumstance.
10:12 p.m., 2200 block of Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 15
1:23 p.m., 200 block of Barbara Drive, harassment.
2:02 p.m., 600 block of South Main Street, fire.
2:20 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
8:29 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
10:41 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
11:37 p.m., 400 block of Riley Road, disturbance.
JULY 16
12:43 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, disorderly conduct.
9:45 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation, criminal mischief.
FREEPORT
JULY 15
12:21 a.m., SH 36 and South Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
2:19 p.m., 400 block of South Avenue C, theft.
2:59 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue D, criminal mischief.
5:59 p.m., 1700 block of Lynn Lane, criminal mischief.
7:00 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 15
5:27 a.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, criminal mischief.
6:03 a.m., 200 block of Beechwood Street, criminal mischief.
6:03 a.m., 400 block of Sycamore Street, criminal mischief.
6:44 a.m., 300 block of Center Way, criminal mischief.
6:58 a.m., 600 block of Sycamore Street, criminal mischief.
7:11 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek and North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
7:44 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
8:26 a.m., 500 block of Center Way, criminal mischief.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, criminal mischief.
9:18 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, assault.
9:39 a.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, criminal mischief.
10:52 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
11:29 a.m., 300 block of Oleander Street, criminal mischief.
12:48 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, criminal mischief.
1:24 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
1:34 p.m., 300 block of Huisache Street and Pecan Lane, reckless driver.
1:57 p.m., 100 block of Moss Street, burglary.
3:23 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
4:07 p.m., 300 block of Center Way, criminal mischief.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
4:53 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 15
1:19 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
10:59 a.m., 600 block of Loggins Drive, accident.
11:13 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:22 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
7:10 p.m., Long Street, verbal disturbance.
8:43 p.m., 800 block of South Seventeenth Street, verbal disturbance.
10:41 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.