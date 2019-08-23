ANGLETON
AUGUST 22
9:42 a.m., 300 block of East Phillips Road, non-family disturbance.
11:22 a.m., 300 block of Heritage Oaks Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:29 a.m., Highway 288-B/FM 523, accident.
2:01 p.m., 700 block of Akers Street, minor accident.
2:13 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, fraud.
4:43 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, reckless driving.
5:18 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, criminal mischief.
5:23 p.m., 200 block of Richmond Street, missing person.
5:55 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, family disturbance.
6:41 p.m., 700 block of Hancock Street, verbal disturbance.
6:41 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:05 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
7:52 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
9:20 p.m., 400 block of South Highway 288, major accident.
10:43 p.m., First block of Kaysie Street, loud noise.
11:38 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 23
12:37 a.m., 900 block of North Arcola Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:05 a.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, driving while intoxicated.
2:42 a.m., 1600 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:28 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
8:19 a.m., 1900 block of Shanks Road, verbal disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 22
12:03 a.m., CR 179/CR 283, suspicious person.
2:15 a.m., 2600 block of Oxhill Court, suspicious circumstance.
2:18 a.m., 3500 block of CR 45, suspicious person.
7:11 a.m., 4200 block of CR 48, theft.
7:44 a.m., 1000 block of North Main Street, minor accident.
8:32 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
8:37 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Street, weapons possession.
9:27 a.m., 5200 block of Second Street, weapons possession.
9:45 a.m., 7000 block of CR 383, criminal mischief.
10:07 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:11 a.m., 100 block of Alice Street, trespassing.
10:13 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
10:47 a.m., 8800 block of Hoskins Road, minor accident.
11:09 a.m., 1700 block of Avenue C, threats.
11:15 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, minor accident.
12:10 p.m., Highway 288/CR 56, reckless driver.
12:24 p.m., 5320 CR 353, suspicious circumstance.
12:38 p.m., 5300 block of CR 353, suspicious circumstance.
12:52 p.m., 4300 block of Buffalo Berry Lane, harassment.
1:41 p.m., 17700 block of Highway 288, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:47 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, suspicious circumstance.
1:53 p.m., CR 659/FM 2611, aggravated assault.
3:25 p.m., 14000 North Meadow Arbor Court, weapons possession.
5:32 p.m., first block of CR 726, harassment.
5:42 p.m., 5100 block of Second Street, disturbance.
6:00 p.m., 2700 block of Ash Road, identity theft.
6:14 p.m., FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
6:21 p.m., CR 59/Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:18 p.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, aggravated assault.
7:21 p.m., CR 89/CR 101, aggravated assault.
7:50 p.m., CR 190/CR 383, major accident.
8:26 p.m., Highway 35/CR 477, reckless driver.
8:28 p.m., 2000 block of Kings Row Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:39 p.m., 16200 block of Second Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:43 p.m., 25900 block of Highway 288, aggravated assault.
9:04 p.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, aggravated assault.
9:35 p.m., 5300 block CR 353, disturbance.
10:00 p.m., 5500 block of Windy Glen Court, suspicious vehicle.
10:05 p.m., FM 1301/CR 457, suspicious vehicle.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, disturbance.
10:22 p.m., 13900 block of Savannah Landing Lane, suspicious person.
11:01 p.m., 5500 block of Rose Meadow Court, suspicious vehicle.
11:28 p.m., 600 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, aggravated assault.
11:40 p.m., 4300 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
11:49 p.m., 100 block of Halls Road, noise.
CLUTE
AUGUST 22
11:55 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
11:57 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, threats.
1:02 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:18 p.m., Highway 288-B area, reckless driving.
4:46 p.m., 700 block of Vine Street, disturbance.
5:32 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:42 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, vehicle burglary.
7:37 p.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:50 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, shots fired.
11:58 p.m., Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstance.
AUGUST 23
12:37 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
1:59 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
7:19 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:47 a.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, accident.
8:29 a.m., 200 block of CR 288, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 22
6:12 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue F, burglary.
6:14 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 22
11:18 a.m., 500 block of Circle Way, missing person/runaway.
2:27 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
3:32 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
4:15 p.m., 4500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard/FM 2004, reckless driving.
6:57 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
8:37 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, loud music.
9:41 p.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, threats.
10:38 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 23
12:41 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:11 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 22
2:12 a.m., 1500 block of North Thirteenth, suspicious vehicle.
1:34 p.m., 600 block of Roene Lane, suspicious circumstance.
4:15 p.m., 1100 block of Starfield Lane, suspicious person.
5:10 p.m., South 17th and the first block of Columbia Drive, reckless driving complaint.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Shady Lane, suspicious person.
6:08 p.m., Irwin/Loggins Drive, suspicious person.
6:09 p.m., South Ringgold Street and East Brazos, accident.
6:27 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:36 p.m., South Columbia and Tree Street, fire.
