ANGLETON
AUGUST 26
9:49 a.m., 2600 block of North Downing Street, narcotics.
10:31 p.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driving.
12:17 p.m., South Velasco Street/ Cemetery Road, reckless driving.
12:30 p.m., Cay Court/Buchta Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:39 p.m., West Orange Street/South Velasco Street, major accident.
3:46 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
4:42 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, minor accident.
4:47 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, assault.
5:06 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, trespassing.
9:10 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, prowler.
10:22 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, trespassing.
11:01 p.m., 200 block of Lasso Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:14 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, verbal disturbance.
11:34 p.m., 20 block of North Texian Trail, suspicious circumstance.
11:48 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 27
5:04 a.m., South Velasco Street/220, suspicious circumstance.
7:31 a.m., 900 block of Molina Drive, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
AUGUST 26
9:50 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, accident.
10:15 a.m., James Street, assault.
10:34 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:02 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, harassment.
4:04 p.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, missing person.
6:55 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 27
12:09 a.m., Kyle Street/Highway 288-B, fire.
1:36 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 26
12:28 a.m., 200 block of North Avenue D, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:51 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, hit and run accident.
1:52 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, major accident.
LAKE JACKSON
August 26
6:48 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
8:02 a.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:49 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, minor accident.
9:20 a.m., 1300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
9:34 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:49 a.m., 200 block of Highway West Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:39 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:34 p.m., 400 block of highway 288, reckless driver.
12:41 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/East Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:10 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:01 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, minor accident.
4:30 p.m., 1100 block of FM 2004/West Highway 332, major accident.
6:26 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:51 p.m., 100 block of Clover Street, major accident.
8:11 p.m., 300 block of This Way Street, suspicious activity.
8:44 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:11 p.m., 300 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of Mulberry Street, suspicious activity.
9:48 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, suspicious activity.
9:58 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 26
1:50 p.m., 100 block of Brazos Street, suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., 700 block of Blair Street, forgery.
2:50 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, suspicious person
4:26 p.m., Tenth Street/East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving complaint.
